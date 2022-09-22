Travel and Security Technology Company to Establish Headquarters in Virginia, Creating 201 New Jobs

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Pangiam, an emerging technology company streamlining the travel and security industries, will invest $3.1 million to establish its global headquarters at 7950 Jones Branch Drive in Fairfax County. The company is a leading provider of facial recognition technology, cloud-based applications, and data-driven digital identity solutions to customers across the global transportation and security sectors. With this new operation, which includes the addition of 20,000 square feet, Pangiam can tap into this dynamic local workforce to meet growing domestic and international demand. The project will create 201 new jobs over the next three years.

“When innovative companies like Pangiam establish their headquarters in the Commonwealth, it strengthens our position as a leader in the technology sector and reinforces Northern Virginia’s reputation as an epicenter with the security industry,” said Governor Youngkin. “Pangiam will benefit from Fairfax County’s proximity to its target customers and an outstanding tech workforce that makes this region one of the most desirable locations for IT businesses worldwide.”

“Pangiam’s decision to officially join Virginia’s corporate roster is another boost for the Commonwealth’s thriving technology industry, which boasts the highest concentration of its workers in the United States,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “We thank the company for developing critical security software that helps keep our nation safe and for creating 201 new jobs in Fairfax County.”

“We chose Virginia as our headquarters for a variety of reasons. First, it’s home. Our leadership team is either from Virginia or built their careers and families here, so it was only right to build and try to contribute to the local community when we started Pangiam,” said Pangiam’s Chief Investment Officer Tom Plofchan. “Second, northern Virginia has really become a hub for technology companies like ours. The proximity to the federal government provides a unique opportunity to access partners and resources for a critical part of our business. Finally, the human talent in Virginia is world-class. Our collaboration with Virginia’s universities has helped our team, just a handful of people with a vision less than three years ago, compete with some of the largest companies in the world for talent.”

“With safety always at the forefront of everyone’s minds, Fairfax County is pleased to have Pangiam’s headquarters in Fairfax County, the heart of America’s national security infrastructure,” said Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeffrey C. McKay. “As Pangiam works to secure our ports of entry using next-generation technology, we welcome their expansion to Tysons and the hundreds of new jobs they are bringing.”

Pangiam was founded by a team of senior customs and security professionals with decades of collective experience in the security and aviation sectors. Through innovation, emerging technology, and the power of data analytics, Pangiam solves the security, facilitation, and operational challenges modern organizations face today. The company’s core computer vision and facial recognition technologies leverage Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to improve threat detection and response, facilitating the safe, secure, and expedited movement of people and goods around the world. Pangiam’s concessions and investment practice leverages these technologies and strategic partnerships and development capital to build and operate critical infrastructure such as airport terminals and ports of entry. Notable customers include DHS, the U.S. Air Force, Delta Airlines, United Airlines, and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority to secure the project for Virginia and will support Pangiam’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP), which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.