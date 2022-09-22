Konica Minolta’s Laura Blackmer Named a Top 100 Influencer in Managed Print for Second Time

Tigerpaw Software’s Annual List Recognizes Changemakers Transforming the Office Equipment Industry

/EIN News/ -- Ramsey, NJ, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) today announced Laura Blackmer, President, Dealer Sales, has been named as one of Tigerpaw Software’s 2022 Top 100 Influencers in the managed print industry. The list recognizes individuals in the office equipment channel who have been identified as major drivers of change and key voices to follow. Blackmer also made the inaugural list in 2021.

As part of the compilation process, Tigerpaw tracks evidence of thought leadership in a variety of venues, social influence including activity and reach, leadership outside people’s professional roles, and overall production of industry education and insight.

“We’ve heard from so many dealers and partners that the office equipment channel and managed print are ripe for change,” said Tigerpaw President and CEO James Foxall. “With shrinking margins, the shift to remote work and industry consolidation, businesses need to make changes to stay competitive. This list is an excellent opportunity to amplify the voices that bring fresh ideas to help managed print dealers thrive in a rapidly changing marketplace.”

In addition to their reach across multiple platforms, the final members of the list are found frequently at tradeshows, as guests on podcasts and video interviews, and contributing to leading organizations like the MPSA, the BTA, and CompTIA.

“I’m honored to be listed among the most influential people in our industry, so many of whom I have the privilege of working with and know very well,” said Laura Blackmer, President, Dealer Sales, Konica Minolta. “Congratulations to everyone on this year’s list who has been working hard to manage the change and challenges our industry.”

“A huge congratulations and thank you to Laura for all her hard work and dedication to the channel,” said Sam Errigo, President and CEO, Konica Minolta. “Laura has provided incredible support to our dealers, working tirelessly to find ways to help them maintain business continuity through difficult times, and we are extremely proud of her success.”

See Tigerpaw Software’s 2022 Top 100 Influencers list online.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the workplace to achieve true connectivity through the Intelligent Connected Workplace. The company guides and supports its clients’ digital transformation through its expansive office technology portfolio, including IT Services (All Covered), intelligent information management, managed print services and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta has been included on CRN’s MSP 500 list nine times and The World Technology Awards named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for fifteen consecutive years, and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2021 America's Best-in-State employers list. The company received Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year Award and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Award for its bizhub i-Series. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine consecutive years and has spent four years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list. Konica Minolta partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and works to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Tigerpaw

Tigerpaw created the only business management software that ties all aspects of your business into a single, robust application. For over 35 years, we’ve helped converged, integrated technology businesses — in industries such as A/V, managed IT services, managed print, point of sale, security, telecommunications, and two-way radio — succeed and grow by automating business processes and managing day-to-day tasks more efficiently.

# # # # #

Attachment

Maggie Grande Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. 1-551-500-2659 mgrande@kmbs.konicaminolta.us