Global Banknote Printing Machine Market to Reach $29.7 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Increase in cases of currency counterfeiting and terrorist funding, surge in number of security breaches in banknote circulation, the emergence of big data analytics in banknote printing machine, and presence of government regulations & policies regarding clean banknote policies are expected to drive the growth of the global banknote printing machine market. Lack of customer support, absences, difference in working patterns, and short-term orders for low volumes, as well as the ability to react to short delivery times during the pandemic, had a negative impact on the market.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global banknote printing machine market generated $11.3 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $29.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners, and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

Download Free Sample Report (Get Detailed Analysis in PDF – 325 Pages): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/27421

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $11.3 billion Market Size in 2031 $29.7 billion CAGR 10.4% No. of Pages in Report 325 Segments Covered Component, Production Process, End-User, And Region Drivers Increase in cases of currency counterfeiting and terrorist funding Surge in number of security breaches in banknote circulation Opportunities Presence of government regulations & policies regarding clean banknote policies The emergence of big data analytics in banknote printing machine Restrains Rise in acceptance of digital money Government initiatives for cashless transactions

COVID-19 Scenario:

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the growth of the global banknote printing machine market, owing to the strict regulatory restrictions imposed by the governments of various countries around the world.

The number of workforces in the industry was significantly curbed to work due to the prevalence of strict social distancing restrictions imposed by the government so as to limit the spread of the virus during the pandemic.

In addition, more and more people increasingly inclined toward cashless transactions during the pandemic to safeguard against the novel virus. Thus, several vendors have reported a reduction in their industrial profit during the second quarter of 2020.

Lack of customer support, absences, a difference in working patterns, and short-term orders for low volumes, as well as the ability to react to short delivery times further aggravated the impact on the market.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire here @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/27421

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global banknote printing machine market based on component, production process, end-user, and region.

Based on component, the solution segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding around two-thirds of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The services segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period.

Based on production process, the offset printing segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global market. The intaglio printing segment, on the other hand, is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the central banks segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The government authorities and private enterprises segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across North America held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global market. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period.

Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Banknote Printing Machine Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/27421

The key players analyzed in the global banknote printing machine market report include Barry-Wehmiller Companies, Bobst Group SA, Cash Processing Solutions (CPS), Crane Holdings, Co., Flint Group, Focus Technology Co., Ltd., Goebel Capital GmbH, Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG, Koenig & Bauer AG, Komori Corporation, Konica Minolta, Inc., Oumolat Security Printing LLC, Pasaban S.A., Security Printing & Minting Corporation of India Ltd., Shenzhen CBPM-KEXIN Banking Technology Co., Ltd, SPS TechnoScreen GmbH, and Tangem AG.

The report analyzes these key players in the global banknote printing machine market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance and operating segments by prominent players in the market.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global banknote printing machine market forecast along with current & future trends to explain the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restraints, & opportunities and their impact analysis on global banknote printing machine market trends is provided in the report.

The Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The banknote printing machine market analysis from 2021 to 2031 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key Market Segments

Component

Solution Solution Type Hybrid Substrates Pure Polymer Substrates Superior Carnishes and Coatings

Services Service Type Professional Service Managed Service



Production Process

Offset Printing

Intaglio Printing

Letterpress Printing

Silk screen printing

End User

Government Authorities and Private Enterprises

Central Banks

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada)

(U.S., Canada) Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

(UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific) LAMEA (Brazil, Mexico, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below is the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

Trending Reports in BFSI Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount + Covid-19 Scenario):

Internet of Things (IoT) in Banking Market size was valued at $12.7 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $237.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 33.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Neo and Challenger Bank Market size is projected to reach $471.0 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 48.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Asia-Pacific ATM Market size was valued at $6.38 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $9.46 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Digital Printing Market size was valued at $25.74 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $35.71 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 3.7% from 2021 to 2028.

Large Format Printer Market size was valued at $9.15 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $13.70 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2030.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact Us: