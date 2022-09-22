Body Fat Measurement Market to Reach USD 618.71 Million by 2030

body composition analyzers market Size

Rise in government initiatives to promote healthy lifestyle, and increase in health consciousness among people facilitate the growth of the market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Upsurge in obese population, rise in government initiatives to promote healthy lifestyle, and increase in health consciousness among people facilitate the growth of the global body composition analyzers market.

Increase in obese population, proactive initiatives by government to promote healthy lifestyle, and rise in health consciousness among people facilitate the growth of the market. However, high initial cost and strict regulations regarding usage of body composition analyzers hinder the market growth. On the other hand, increase in the number of gyms and health clubs would create new opportunities in the market.

The global body composition analyzers market size generated $398.22 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $618.71 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4294

Body composition is the ratio of fat and fat-free mass in the body. Body composition analysis is required to measure and to assess health and fitness level of obese patients or other fitness-conscious people. Body composition analyzer is a device, which provides detailed information for personalized health or fitness consultations. Furthermore, it is used to strategize an exercise plan in terms of one’s need to lose fat or build muscle. Multiple ways are available to measure body composition, and each method has advantages and disadvantages.

Bio-impedance analyzers to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period

Bio-impedance analyzer segment contributed more than two-fifths of the total market share in 2021 and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to low cost and convenience offered by them as compared to other analyzers. However, air displacement plethysmography equipment segment would register the highest CAGR of 9.6% from 2021 to 2030, owing to the higher accuracy provided by them and rise in awareness about bod pods. The research also analyzes skinfold caliper, dual energy X-Ray absorptiometry, hydrostatic weighing equipment, and others.

Key Findings Of The Study

Based on product, the bio-impendence segment is expected to experience rapid growth in the market and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2030.

By end user, the fitness clubs & wellness centers segment held the largest market share in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

North America generated the highest revenue in the global body composition analyzers market in 2020, accounting for near about 4.2% of the global market.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4294

On the basis of end user, the body composition analyzers market is categorized into hospitals, fitness clubs & wellness centers, and home users. The home users segment is projected to show fastest growth during the forecast period, due to rise in health awareness and surge in keeping fitness equipment at home all across the world.

Frontrunners in the industry:

This report provides comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of prominent market players such as Bodystat Ltd., COSMED Srl, General Electric Company (GE Healthcare), Hologic, Inc., Inbody Co., Ltd., Omron Corporation, RJL Systems, Inc., SELVAS AI Inc. (Jawon Medical Co., Ltd.), Seca GmbH & Co.Kg., and Tanita Corporation.

We also Offers Regional and Country Reports-

Japan Body Composition Analyzers Market

South Korea Body Composition Analyzers Market

Singapore Body Composition Analyzers Market

China Body Composition Analyzers Market

Indonesia Body Composition Analyzers Market

Australia Body Composition Analyzers Market

Taiwan Body Composition Analyzers Market

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of 'Market Research Reports' and 'Business Intelligence Solutions.' AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.