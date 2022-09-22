Innovative Payment Solutions Along With Mario Lopez and National Positions Launch A New Digital Marketing Campaign

/EIN News/ -- CARMEL BY THE SEA, Calif., Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB:IPSI) (“IPSI” or the “Company”), a fintech provider of digital payment solutions to both business owners and consumers, announced today that it has signed an agreement with National Positions, a Southern California global digital marketing company, to launch IPSI’s new digital marketing campaign for its IPSIPayTM app and other services.



IPSI’s new digital marketing campaign features Mario Lopez, host of NBC’s award-winning show Access Hollywood, actor, producer, family man, athlete, and humanitarian. Although IPSI can be used by anyone, Mario’s millions of fans include a key audience that IPSI is targeting for IPSIPay -- a wide segment of Hispanic Americans and other participants in the economy that are unbanked or underserved by the current banking system. As a successful American celebrity with a Mexican heritage, Lopez has established himself as a leader among his community and fans. His enormous empathy will enable him to help IPSI gain traction with its target audience introducing them to the digital world of 2022.

This strategic launch of the Company’s digital marketing campaign -- with all 50 U.S. states now approved to transfer money via IPSIPay to over 215,000 pickup locations throughout five continents -- will have a particular emphasis on inclusion of the unbanked and underserved. As IPSI’s new campaign builds awareness of its financial solutions, the Company expects to be able to build a large following and user base for IPSIPay.

William Corbett, IPSI’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "This perfect union between National Positions and Mario Lopez brings together a Southern California expert in digital marketing and a high-powered celebrity who is committed to helping Hispanics in the U.S. to send money home in a more convenient and inexpensive way. IPSI will benefit enormously from this partnership by utilizing the creative content provided by Mario, coupled with National Positions’ expertise in viral distribution and social media strategies. We are all excited about this new venture that will have an acute focus on acquiring new customers.”



National Positions Founder & CEO Bernard May added: “We’re very pleased to be working with IPSIPay and Mario Lopez. IPSIPay is exactly the kind of organization that can benefit most from the technology and digital marketing strategies we’ve developed over the last 18 years at National Positions. We feel that Mario Lopez is the perfect spokesperson to reach the audience that needs the financial services that IPSIPay can provide. We intend to use our marketing skills, Mario Lopez’s significant following, and IPSIPay’s financial advantages to help expand public awareness of this new app.”

National Positions is a Los Angeles based, award-winning digital marketing agency with an 18-year history employing 150 professional digital marketers serving many premier companies. National Positions has received nine Communicator Awards, which is the largest and most competitive awards program honoring creative excellence for communications professionals. Its solutions include search engine optimization, paid media marketing, social media, marketing automation, conversion rate optimization, and digital design.

About Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc.

Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB:IPSI) is a cutting-edge provider of digital payment solutions for consumers and service providers, focusing on the needs of the unbanked and underbanked. Through its IPSIPay app and Beyond Wallet offerings, IPSI facilitates instantaneous cross-border remittances by companies and individuals, using its robust technology platform to enable digital transactions that are convenient, cost effective, fast, and secure. IPSIPay, app users are able to acquire VISA debit cards, as well as obtain a bank account at a major U.S. institution, enabling them to execute financial transactions through the Company’s large, worldwide merchant network.

To learn more about Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc., please visit www.ipsipay.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 made by the Company, its management and the Company’s commercial collaborators. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “goal,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” or “will” or the or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are based on expectations and assumptions as of the date of the press release and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results (including the results of the Company’s new marketing campaign described herein) to differ materially and adversely from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others: (i) the Company’s ability to successfully roll out the IPSIPay App and related capabilities; (ii) the Company’s ability to increase its number of users; (iii) the Company’s ability to operate its platform without errors; (iv) the Company’s ability to operate its technology for use in all U.S. states and foreign countries; (v) the Company’s ability to generate revenue, positive cash flow or profitability; (vi) the duration and scope of the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide (which had previously delayed the launch of IPSIPay), including the impact to the economy in California and Mexico; and (vii) the other factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and the Company’s subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

