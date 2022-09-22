Finding for Recovery of $2,672 Issued Against Former Washington Township Fiscal Officer

Public Affairs

Columbus – A finding for recovery of $2,672 was issued Thursday against the former fiscal officer for Washington Township in Tuscarawas County after she failed to remit tax withholdings on employees’ earnings, Auditor of State Keith Faber announced Thursday.

The finding was included in the audit of the township’s financial activities from Jan. 1, 2020, through Dec. 31, 2021. A copy of the report is available through search section of the Auditor of State’s website, online at https://ohioauditor.gov/auditsearch/search.aspx.

Auditors determined former Fiscal Officer Sally Arnold withheld Medicare, state, and federal income taxes from township employees’ earnings. However, she failed to transmit those withholdings to the appropriate agencies, resulting in $2,583.81 in penalty payments to the federal government, $62.46 to the state of Ohio, and $26.61 in additional interest assessed on a late unemployment payment.

The penalties and interest charges serve no proper public purpose and could have been avoided if the funds had been remitted as required by law.

Thursday’s finding for recovery was issued against Arnold and her bonding company.

