Prenatal Testing and Newborn Screening Market to Flourish with an Impressive CAGR during 2022-2030 By Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increase in genetic disorders/abnormalities is a significant factor driving global prenatal testing and newborn screening market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global prenatal testing and newborn screening market size is expected to reach USD 15.76 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 14.0% in 2030, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Market revenue growth is primarily driven by global increase in genetic disorders/abnormalities. It is expected that 5.3% of neonates will have a genetic disease when monitored up to age of 25. Hemoglobinopathies and glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase deficiency have a higher prevalence in developing countries than in Western countries owing to severe falciparum malaria in the distant past.

An increased proportion of consanguineous marriages also leads to a rise in frequency of autosomal recessive disorders, which in turn, is driving revenue growth of the global prenatal testing and newborn screening market. For instance, according to a 2022 study, Pakistan recorded increased prevalence of roughly 63% in consanguinity during the last three decades. Moreover, chromosomal problems occur in 1 in 153 births, therefore screening for them is significant. Furthermore, screening can be accomplished by employing ultrasonography, biochemical indicators, and more recently developed, non-invasive prenatal analysis established on cell-free fetal DNA in maternal plasma.

Currently, the trend is shifting toward non-invasive testing, such as, by using blood. For instance, Non-invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT), is a growing trend that will ultimately replace alternative techniques of screening for chromosomal aberrations regardless of the drawbacks of cffDNA analysis in pregnant women. For instance, according to a 2020 study, 14 countries in Europe have incorporated NIPT into their national policy. NIPT is offered to all pregnant women in Belgium and the Netherlands. It is performed on 25%-50% of women in the Netherlands, Austria, Italy, Spain, most Australian and American states, and over 75% of women in Belgium. It is expected that new discoveries and technical advancements will turn NIPT from a screening test to an ultimate diagnostic test. Such instances are driving market revenue growth.

Access a FREE Sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/346

The report offers a complete analysis of the global prenatal testing and newborn screening market on a global and regional scale and offers a forecast for the market for 8 years. The report provides extensive coverage of the market drivers, restraints, limitations, growth prospects, threats, opportunities, and current and emerging trends in the market. The report also offers an in-depth analysis of the market players along with their business overview, product portfolio, technological advancements, expansion plans, financial standing, and global position. It also sheds light on the collaborations in the competitive landscape, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, licensing agreements, and others.

Key companies profiled in the report include:

Abbott Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Color Genomics, Edinburgh Genomics, Eurofins Scientific, Agilent Technologies, CRISPR, Illumina Inc., Editas Medicine, and Qiagen NV, among others.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/346

Some Key Highlights from the Report:

In April 2019, Progenity Inc. made an announcement about the introduction of the Resura Prenatal Test, a non-invasive, personalized prenatal check for monogenetic diseases.

Ultrasonography is projected to observe a significant growth rate in the forecast period, owing to the ability of the ultrasound diagnosis to detect anomalies in the position of the baby and actions within the womb.

The hospital held a substantial market share in 2019 due to the growing introduction of non-invasive prenatal testing, coupled with rapid technological developments in newborn screening, the presence of skilled professionals, and better reimbursement scenario.

North America dominated the market for Prenatal Testing and Newborn Screening in 2019 due to the availability of technologically advanced healthcare research system and developments in whole-genome sequencing.

The report further covers comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a complete understanding of the competitive landscape and scenario of each market player. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the applications and product types offered in the market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global prenatal testing and newborn screening market on the basis of type, test type, technology, instrument, end-users, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Prenatal Testing

Newborn Screening

Test Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Non-Invasive

Invasive

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Mass Spectrometry

Electrophoresis

Enzyme Immunoassays

DNA Assays

Instrument Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Ultrasonography

Reagent and Assay Kits

Tandem Quadrupole Detector

Incubator Shaker

Hearing Screen Instruments

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Maternity & Specialty Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Regional Analysis:

Regional analysis includes an in-depth study of the key geographical regions to gain a better understanding of the market and provide an accurate analysis. The regional analysis covers North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis covers the analysis of key market segments, including revenue, CAGR, import/export, supply and demand ratio, production and consumption ratio, industrial chain analysis, and market dynamics in each region of the geographies.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/prenatal-testing-and-newborn-screening-market

ToC of the report:

Chapter 1: Market overview and scope

Chapter 2: Market outlook

Chapter 3: Impact analysis of COVID-19 pandemic

Chapter 4: Competitive Landscape

Chapter 5: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Limitations

Chapter 6: Key manufacturers of the industry

Chapter 7: Regional analysis

Chapter 8: Market segmentation based on type & applications

Chapter 9: Current and Future Trends

Enquire for customization in Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/346

Thank you for reading our report. Please get in touch with us for further queries about the report and our team will assist you according to your needs.

Explore More Reports by Emergen Research:

Smart Farming Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/smart-farming-market

Electric Vehicle Battery Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/electric-vehicle-battery-market

Fingerprint Sensors Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/fingerprint-sensors-market

Blockchain Technology Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/blockchain-technology-market

Offshore Wind Energy Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/offshore-wind-energy-market

Indoor Farming Technology Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/indoor-farming-technology-market

Feminine Hygiene Products Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/feminine-hygiene-products-market

Skin Lightening Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/skin-lightening-market

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.