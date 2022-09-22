Ultrasonic Cleaning Market Projected to Reach CAGR of 6.3% Forecast by 2030 Trends, Future Scope and Top Key Player

Emergen Research Logo

Growing awareness of eco-friendly cleaning procedures is a key factor driving ultrasonic cleaning market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global ultrasonic cleaning market size reached USD 1.56 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growing awareness of eco-friendly cleaning procedures is the key factor driving market revenue growth.

Organizations are becoming more conscious of the environmental impact in recent days. Traditional cleaning techniques can pollute the environment with harmful chemicals and greenhouse gases while using a lot more energy. Ultrasonic cleaners on the other hand function by delivering high-frequency sound waves through a transducer to thoroughly clean components. Instead of harsh chemicals, the machines utilize an aqueous (water-based) solution or a specific chemical solution that is gentle on the goods being cleaned. Detergents for ultrasonic cleaning are often significantly lighter than those for conventional cleaning techniques. A lot of the work is done on a scope and scale that just cannot be accomplished with a scrub brush or solvent circulation.

In addition, ultrasonic cleaners are gentle on objects, simple to use, and portable, resulting in long-term cost-effectiveness, which makes it popular in various industries, such as healthcare, food and beverage, and automotive. Rising demand for ultrasonic cleaning in various industries prompted manufacturers to introduce advanced products in the market. In February 2021, U.S based cleaning equipment manufacturer omegasonics announced the release of its musical instrument ultrasonic cleaning equipment. These devices are designed to clean brass, percussion, and woodwind instruments with surgical-grade cavitation. The machines are simple to use and built to the greatest safety standards.

Additionally, the report also gives an insight into product portfolios, costs, sales, production capacities, and market players. Raw materials, demand analysis, product flow, and distribution channels have been studied and surveyed extensively in this research report. The key growth trends and opportunities are offered through a thorough investigation and examination of the market. A detailed course of development is offered in the report along with insights into businesses connected with it, which include firms, industries, organizations, vendors, and local manufacturers.

Market Analysis and Analysis of the Ultrasonic Cleaning Industry

The main drivers behind the expansion of the ultrasonic cleaning market are the increasing focus on technological advancements by the major manufacturers, the global rise in environmental concerns, and the growing use of ultrasonic cleaning by a variety of end user verticals, including medical and healthcare, automotive, food and beverage, metal and machinery, electrical and electronics, jewellery and gems, optics, aerospace, pharmaceuticals, and others.

The primary driver of market expansion will emerge as rising industrialization and an increase in the number of manufacturing industries. Rising levels of safety and efficiency for cleaning various components, expanding use of environmentally friendly and biodegradable materials, and an increase in hospitals will all further depress market value. The market will continue to expand as a result of increased investment in research and development activities as well as an increase in the number of patients undergoing surgical and diagnostic procedures.

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities, restraining factors, and business landscape are discussed in-depth in the market study.

According to the regional analysis, the market is primarily spread over key geographical regions as follows:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and covers company profiles, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and business initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches and brand promotions among others.

Prominent Players Analyzed in the Report:

Cleaning Technologies Group, Omegasonics, SharperTek, GuangDong GT Ultrasonic Co, Ltd., Anmasi A/S, Roop Ultrasonix, L&R Manufacturing, Skymen Cleaning Equipment Shenzhen Co, Ltd., Ultrawave, Telsonic AG., Morantz Ultrasonics, and Kemet International Limited.

Some Key Highlights from the Report:

Multistage segment is expected to register a significantly fast revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to the growing adoption of this in various applications, such as dentistry and medical equipment, high precision cleaning, and microelectronics. Multistage cleaners combine ultrasonic cleaning power with pressure washing, rinsing, drying, and a variety of additional thorough cleaning processes.

Automotive segment is expected to register a steady revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to the growing demand for luxury cars, which require advanced cleaning solutions. Ultrasonic cleaning technology is used by automotive repair and manufacturing organizations to remove dirt and contaminants from various parts and components. It removes vehicle pollutants such as oil, grease, metal shavings, lubricants, rust, and carcinogens from automobile parts.

Market in Asia Pacific accounted for the largest revenue share in the global ultrasonic cleaning market in 2021 due to the rising demand for this product in automotive, health care, and food and beverage sector in countries across the region, especially in Japan, China, and India. According to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM), overall vehicle sales in China in 2022 are expected to reach 27.5 million units. Growing development of automotive sector creates high demand for ultrasonic cleaning in this country.

Furthermore, the report divides the ultrasonic cleaning market into key segments and sub-segments to offer an analysis of the product type and application spectrum of the industry. It also offers predictions about the segments expected to show significant growth during the projected timeline.

Emergen Research has segmented global ultrasonic cleaning market on the basis of product, capacity, power output, application:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Benchtop

Standalone

Multistage

Capacity Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Up to 5L

10-50 L

50-100 L

100-150 L

150-200L

200-250 L

250-300 L

More than 300 L

Power Output Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Up to 250 W

250–500 W

500–1000 W

1000–2000 W

2000–5000 W

5000–10000 W

More than 10000 W

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Medical & Healthcare

Aerospace

Metal & Machinery

Automobile

Electrical & Electronics

Optics

Jewelry & Gems

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverage

Others

Overview of the Ultrasonic Cleaning Market Report:

Introduction, Product Scope, Market Overview, and Opportunities

Analysis of the Manufacturers with sales, revenue, and price analysis

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape

Extensive profiling of the key competitors along with their business strategies and market size

Regional analysis of the market along with sales, revenue, market share, and global position

Country-wise analysis of the market along with types, applications, and manufacturing

Strategic recommendations to established players as well as new entrants

In-depth analysis of the risks, restraints, and limitations in the ultrasonic cleaning industry

Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report or the customization of the report. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to meet your requirements.

