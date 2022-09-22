Submit Release
EMU Department of Physics Academic Staff Member Prof. Dr. İzzet Sakalli Represents EMU at the Ruđer Bošković Institute

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Arts and Sciences Faculty, Physics and Chemistry Departments’ Head Prof. Dr. İzzet Sakallı represented EMU at the “Quantum Aspects of Spacetime and Gravity” (http://thphys.irb.hr/events/bh22/ ) conference which took place on 5-9 September, 2022 in Zagreb, the capital of Croatia. Prof. Dr. Sakallı attended the event as a guest speaker invited by the Ruđer Bošković Institute (RBI) (https://www.irb.hr/eng/).

Prof. Dr. Sakallı made presentations for the scientists who attended the event from different parts of the world and for the “Search for Quantum Spacetime in Black Hole QNM Spectrum and Gamma Ray Bursts” European Union (EU) supported RBI and CSF (Croatian Science Foundation) project teams.

Speaking for a total of 4 hours in 2 days, Prof. Dr. Sakallı explained the thermodynamic structures of black holes, characteristic vibration frequencies, super radiance and jet emission phenomena of black holes, explosion conditions of black holes, Hawking radiation, gray-body radiation of black holes and finally the field / entropy quantization of black holes from the perspective of analytical solutions of wave dynamics. Discussion sessions were held at the end of each presentation on whether the observations and theoretical solutions were analyzed in depth.

With his successful Physics presentations, Prof. Dr. Sakallı successfully represented our country, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) and EMU in general, and EMU Faculty of Arts and Sciences, Physics Department in particular.

