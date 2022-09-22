Feminine Hygiene Products Market Size Expected to Reach USD 31.51 Billion by 2027 | CAGR of 6.1%

Emergen Research Logo

Increase in women population is one of the significant factors influencing the market.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global feminine hygiene products market is projected to be valued at USD 31.51 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Feminine hygiene products are witnessing high demand due to increasing women population. According to the United Nations' World Population report published in 2017, there were 7.5 billion people worldwide in the year, with 50.4% of the global population comprising men and 49.6% comprising women. Furthermore, the global population is estimated to grow by nearly 2 billion in the next 30 years, increasing from 7.7 billion presently to 9.7 billion by the year 2050.

Government initiatives in several nations aim at educating women regarding hygiene and persuade them to use sanitary napkins. This is a significant factor boosting the demand for feminine hygiene products, particularly in developing economies. Also, an increasing number of seminars and campaigns are being conducted in schools and colleges across the globe about usage and disposal of feminine hygiene products.

The study offers comprehensive coverage of the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the feminine hygiene products market along with crucial statistical data about the feminine hygiene products market. The research study provides historical data from 2016 to 2018 and offers accurate forecast estimation until 2027. The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

Download FREE Sample PDF Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/409

Key Highlights of Report

In May 2020, Ontex made an announcement about the signing of an agreement with Albaad Massuot Yitzhak Limited about the acquisition of the feminine hygiene production facility in Rockingham County.

Rising demand for tampons is owing to the growing inclination amongst women, led by its improved comfort than sanitary pads. Furthermore, deploying tampons enable women to feel more active, without becoming concerned about the nit getting misplaced.

A dearth of basic cleanliness and hygiene was accountable for about 800,000 women deaths worldwide in 2019, making this the fifth most leading cause of mortality in women.

The feminine hygiene products market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to expand at the most rapid rate during the forecast period, due to presence of a large population. Several key players in the market have launched innovative products to suit the need for women's hygiene. China, in terms of consumption, is the second-largest market for feminine hygiene products across the globe, after the U.S.

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the feminine hygiene products market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the feminine hygiene products market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the feminine hygiene products market.

Request a Discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/409

Competitive Landscape:

Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share. The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report:

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Edgewell Personal Care Company, Ontex Group NV, Unicharm Corporation, Corman Spa, Hengan International Group Company Limited, the Procter & Gamble Company, Maxim Hygiene Products Inc., Kao Corporation, and Johnson & Johnson.

Browse Detailed Research report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/feminine-hygiene-products-market

Emergen Research has segmented the global feminine hygiene products market in terms of product type, usability, distribution channel, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Sanitary Napkins

Panty Liners

Tampons

Menstrual Cups

Others

Usability Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Disposable

Reusable

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Online

Offline

Regional Segmentation:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Overview of the feminine hygiene products Market Report:

Introduction, Product Scope, Market Overview, and Opportunities

Analysis of the Manufacturers with sales, revenue, and price analysis

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape

Extensive profiling of the key competitors along with their business strategies and market size

Regional analysis of the market along with sales, revenue, market share, and global position

Country-wise analysis of the market along with types, applications, and manufacturing

Strategic recommendations to established players as well as new entrants

In-depth analysis of the risks, restraints, and limitations in the feminine hygiene products industry

Request Customization of the Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/409

Thank you for reading our report. For any specific details on customization of this report, please get in touch with us. We will ensure the report you get is well-suited to your needs.

Explore More Reports by Emergen Research:

Smart Farming Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/smart-farming-market

Electric Vehicle Battery Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/electric-vehicle-battery-market

Fingerprint Sensors Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/fingerprint-sensors-market

Blockchain Technology Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/blockchain-technology-market

Offshore Wind Energy Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/offshore-wind-energy-market

Indoor Farming Technology Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/indoor-farming-technology-market

Feminine Hygiene Products Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/feminine-hygiene-products-market

Skin Lightening Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/skin-lightening-market

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.