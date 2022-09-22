Quad M Solutions Announces Appointment of CFO Squad to Assist with Financial Reporting and Accounting Automation

/EIN News/ -- Garland, TX, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quad M Solutions, Inc. (OTC: MMMM) a staffing company providing modern health care solution benefits is pleased to announce the appointment of CFO Squad to assist with periodic financial reporting and other accounting services.



CFO Squad is an outsourced accounting and consulting firm that specializes in financial reporting, technical accounting research, and advisory services for both public and private companies of various sizes and from multiple industries. As part of the agreement with Quad M Solutions (Quad M) CFO Squad is to provide financial reporting and CFO advisory services together with outsourced accounting services.

Joseph Himy, CPA, Founder and Managing Director of CFO Squad stated, “We are very excited to join Quad M’s team at this point in time. Quad M has a unique and truly unprecedented value proposition and a strong foundation from which the company can grow and execute its vision of making self-funded health plans, staffing services, and other human resources and retirement services to small and mid-sized group employers. Quad M is distinctively poised to the exploit gig economy, an emerging and growing labor market that is characterized by the prevalence of short-term contracts and freelance work. With staffing contracts already in place coupled with the company’s technology platform and unique offerings, Quad M has the potential to transform the health care solution benefits marketplace.”

Joseph Frontiere, CEO of Quad M commented “We are delighted to welcome our partnership with CFO Squad. They bring specialized expertise, multilayered skill sets, a wealth of public company accounting and CFO experience, and have a proven record in helping multiple public companies. CFO Squad will play a key role as Quad M transitions to its next stage of corporate growth. The diverse finance and accounting background of the members of CFO Squad team will undoubtedly add invaluable strength to the Company’s ongoing corporate governance and reporting initiatives.”

“In addition,” continued Mr. Frontiere, “CFO Squad will bring a visionary perspective and leadership to our finance and accounting divisions and help us to maintain our growth while we are building our in-house team. I and the entire Quad M team is looking forward to working closely with CFO Squad to ensure that our ongoing accounting and reporting improvement projects are completed timely and accurately.”

About Quad M Solutions, Inc. Quad M Solutions, Inc., is a public holding company that offers self-funded health plans, staffing services, HR-human resources, payroll services, retirement, supplemental and workers compensation insurance to small and mid-sized group employers. We strive to provide those employers and individuals the right tools to be able to manage and control all the facets in their healthcare experience and their eventual health outcomes. Prevention, wellness, and cures have become part of our corporate mission to individuals who want to manage and control their short and long-term healthcare needs.

Our self-insured programs are consumer-driven and technology-leveraged and, by itself, self-insurance is affordable, transparent, and responsive to the healthcare and retirement needs of employees who are looking for higher quality benefits, integrated health information and better medical provider access and outcomes.

Our Company's four subsidiaries, NuAxess 2, Inc., PrimeAxess, Inc., OpenAxess, Inc. and PrimeAxess 2, LLC are important in conveying who we are and what we do.

For additional information, please visit: QuadMSolutions.com and NuAxess.com .

About the CFO SQUAD. The CFO Squad is an accounting consulting firm that specializes in financial reporting, technical accounting research, and CFO advisory services for companies of various sizes and industries. The Company provide a wide range of finance and business functions, including public company financial reporting, risk management, regulatory compliance, and corporate governance and helps companies maximize profitability, operational efficiencies, and enterprise value. We also provide tax compliance and advisory services together with a full suite of Outsourced Accounting Services.

To learn more, please visit: www.cfosquad.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws (Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934). You can identify such forward-looking statements by the words "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "believes," "estimates," "likely," "possibly," "probably," "goal," "opportunity," "objective," "target," "assume," "outlook," "guidance," "predicts," "appears," "indicator" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. In the normal course of business, Quad M Solutions, in an effort to help keep our stockholders and the public informed about our operations, may from time-to-time issue such forward-looking statements, either orally or in writing. Generally, these statements relate to business plans or strategies, projected or anticipated benefits or other consequences of such plans or strategies, or projections involving anticipated revenues, earnings, profits, pricing, operating expenses or other aspects of operating results. We base the forward-looking statements on our expectations, estimates, and projections at the time such statements are made. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that we cannot predict. In addition, we have based many of these forward-looking statements on assumptions about future events that may prove to be inaccurate. The actual results of the future events described in such forward-looking statements could differ materially from those stated in such forward-looking statements.

