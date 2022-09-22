RFPIO Named Best Relationship for RFP Enterprise Software for Fall G2 Grid

RFPIO reaffirms leadership status with sweep of RFP categories and 15 badges in total

/EIN News/ -- BEAVERTON, Ore., Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RFPIO , the leading response management platform enabling go-to-market teams to drive efficient revenue, has once again cemented its leadership in the response management industry with top honors from G2 across multiple categories for fall 2022. RFPIO was honored with 15 total badges, including 13 in leadership across the RFP, Document Generation, Proposal, and Vendor Security and Assessment fields.

The G2 grid recognizes top software products in several categories. Winners are selected based on market presence and satisfaction scores from customer reviews. RFPIO was once again recognized as a leader in all RFP categories, including Enterprise, Mid-Market and Small Business, showcasing how the company’s platform supports all types of organizations. In addition, the company was also recognized for the second consecutive quarter for its commitment to customer experience and feedback and was named “Best Relationship for RFP Enterprise Software.”

“In the B2B industry, game-changing innovation needs to also be supported by a strong customer experience,” said Ganesh Sankar, CEO and cofounder of RFPIO. “RFPIO goes above and beyond to not only learn about a company’s needs and provide solutions to meet those needs, but our 24/7 support is unmatched in the industry. Our team of experts ensures seamless onboarding and consistent support to help organizations reach their full potential.”

RFPIO also expanded its presence globally and was recognized on the India Grid for Proposal Software for the first time in the company’s history.

Access more RFPIO reviews on G2 at https://www.g2.com/products/rfpio/reviews . To learn more about RFPIO, please visit www.rfpio.com .

About RFPIO

RFPIO is the market leader in response management software and the industry's first AI-enabled RFP software, trusted by some of the world's smartest companies to manage responses to RFPs, RFIs, RFQs, Security Questionnaires, and DDQs. Through robust and bi-directional integrations, with an open API, teams can connect their people and improve content quality and accessibility — enabling collaboration without boundaries. RFPIO supports response management for growing organizations of all sizes including Google, Adobe, Atlassian, Microsoft, Tenable, Zoom Video and others. For more information, visit rfpio.com or follow @rfpioinc on Twitter.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 60 million people annually — including employees at all of the FORTUNE 500 — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business – including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

