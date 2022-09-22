LPL Financial Wins the Gold From Brandon Hall Group for Best Advanced Leadership Development

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial, LLC today announced that the firm won the Gold award from Brandon Hall Group in Best Advance in Leadership Development for LPL’s Emerging Leaders Program (ELP), designed to enhance and develop high performing talent while ensuring LPL is building a culturally aligned, inclusive leadership team. LPL was awarded the gold based on program criteria that included: design and delivery; adoption; measurable benefits; and overall positive impact on participants and the firm.



LPL President and CEO Dan Arnold sponsored the launch of LPL’s ELP in 2017 with the aim to align accelerated leadership development and LPL’s culture of belonging with a focus on nurturing diverse pools of talent. Redesigned in 2021, ELP today makes immersive and experiential learning available to approximately 600 program alumni to enhance strategic agility, empathetic leadership and operational excellence. Established LPL leaders and alumni work with participants to develop real world expertise in a community environment that allows them to network, collaborate and support one another.

“At LPL, we are focused on developing a people-first leadership mindset that advances our culture, and the Emerging Leaders Program is one way we can help future leaders exemplify LPL’s values and focus on purpose-driven outcomes,” said Sallie Larsen Managing Director and Chief Human Capital Officer at LPL Financial. “By providing learning and leadership development experiences for high performing employees, we’re investing in our top talent while maximizing diversity, equity and inclusion across the firm. ELP is a clear example of our people-first strategy to identify, develop and retain the best talent in the industry, as well as build a future succession bench.”

LPL’s ELP uses an intentional and measurable participant selection process to build a pipeline of top talent who demonstrate the values that define LPL’s culture. Senior leadership is actively committed to investing in emerging leaders by serving as teachers and prioritizing diverse participation. The firm plans to continue to use data analytics to track interest and measurable benefits as to its strong return on investment in talent.

“Being formally recognized by Brandon Hall is gratifying,” added Melissa Master-Holder, senior vice president, Leadership Development at LPL Financial. “The Emerging Leaders Program began as an opportunity for our leaders to actively engage with top performing talent to shape the future of LPL. We’ve been fortunate to have a leadership team that lives its commitment to empower the next generation. By shifting to a leaders-as-coaches methodology, we are actively creating a culture of community that thrives by learning from differences as a source of strength.”

As part of The Excellence Awards – Recognition for HR, Talent and Learning, winners will be formally recognized January 31-Feburary 2, 2023 at the Brandon Hall Group’s Human Capital Management Excellence Conference at the Hilton West Palm Beach, Florida.

