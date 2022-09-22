Animal Intestinal Health Market is estimated to be US$ 6.70 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period 2030 - By PMI

Global Animal Intestinal Health Market, By Product (Phytogenics, Probiotics, Immunostimulants, Prebiotics, and Others), By Application (Poultry, Aquaculture, Ruminant, Dairy Cattle, Swine, Beef Cattle, and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030

/EIN News/ -- Covina, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immunostimulants are the drugs which will helps in stimulating the immune system by increasing the activity of any components in animals. Immune system is the complex network of tissues, cells and organs. They help the body to fight against diseases and infections. Prolactin, lactoferrin, growth hormone, levamisole, chitin, are the examples of Immunostimulants. Immunostimulants are used in aquaculture to overcome the immunosuppressive effects that are caused due to stressors. Prebiotics act as a source of food in maintaining the intestinal healthy bacteria. They are non-digestible functional ingredients which helps in stimulating the growth of favorable bacteria’s in the intestine of the host. Prebiotics help in improving the animal health. Probiotics in animals help to improve the immune response, animal growth, nutrient digestibility and adsorption, intestinal microbiota and quality of the meat. Phytogenics are also called as phytobiotics or botanicals. Phytogenics like tannins, saponins, essential oils, flavonoids, are widely used in production of poultry. VANNIX C4 from Kemin includes hydrolysable tannin extract which helps in minimizing the adverse effects on intestinal health of animals. Oregano essential oil and yucca extract are used to boosts the antimicrobial activities in animals. Thus, the product like probiotics, prebiotics, phytogenics, immunostimulants are used in maintaining the animal intestinal health. Global Animal Intestinal Health Market size accounted for US$ 3.2 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 6.70 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.3%.

Key Highlights:

In 2020, DuPont Animal Nutrition announced the partnership with Proteon Pharmaceuticals for bringing the emerging bacteriophage technology which will help for poultry producers to strengthen the intestinal health solutions and mitigate the antimicrobial resistance in poultry animals.

In 2021, Evonik Industries has developed the science-based system solutions which includes probiotics, amino acids, low-protein diets, services & consulting for the intestinal health of laying hens, broiler chicken, swine, pigs which will help in maintaining animals health without using antibiotics and provides high production and profit

Analyst View:

Increase in animal derived food and growing awareness about animal health has increased the growth in animal intestinal health market. Animal derived food are rich in source of proteins, calcium, vitamins, etc. Rise in demand for dairy products has given rise in maintaining the animal health. Animal health will lead in rise in production of meat, eggs and other dairy products which are high in demand by consumers. To fulfill the needs of an individual the nutritional products are highly recommended to maintain the intestinal health of animals. Newly advanced development in additives for animals are highly recommended. However, rise in awareness about animal health and rise in demand for animal derived food has fueled the growth of the animal intestinal health market. As a result, market competition is intensifying, and both big international corporations and start-ups are vying to establish position in the market.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Animal Intestinal Health Market, By Product (Phytogenics, Probiotics, Immunostimulants, Prebiotics, and Others), By Application (Poultry, Aquaculture, Ruminant, Dairy Cattle, Swine, Beef Cattle, and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030”

Key Market Insights from the report:

Global Animal Intestinal Health Market size accounted for US$ 3.2 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 6.70 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.3%.The Global Animal Intestinal Health Market is segmented based on Product, Application and Region.

Based on Product, Global Animal Intestinal Health Market is segmented into Phytogenics, Probiotics, Immunostimulants, Prebiotics, and others.

Based on Application, Global Animal Intestinal Health Market is segmented into Poultry, Aquaculture, Ruminant, Dairy Cattle, Swine, Beef Cattle and others.

By Region, the Global Animal Intestinal Health Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Global Animal Intestinal Health Market:

The prominent players operating in the Global Animal Intestinal Health Market includes, DuPont de Nemours Inc., AB Vista, Kemin Industries Inc., Bluestar Adisseo Pvt Ltd., Evonik Industries, Cargill Incorporated, Chr. Hansen Holdings A/S, Novozymes, Koninklijke DSM N.V., SunTech Medical Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, and others.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

Scope of the Report:

Global Animal Intestinal Health Market, By Product Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Segment Trends

Phytogenics Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Probiotics Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Immunostimulants Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Prebiotics Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Others Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Global Animal Intestinal Health Market, By Application, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Bn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Segment Trends

Poultry Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Aquaculture Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Ruminant Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Dairy Cattle Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Swine Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Beef Cattle Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Others Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:

Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning

Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.

Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.

Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.

Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.

Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period

