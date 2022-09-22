Aerospace Filter Industry to Surpass US$ 2,964.49 Million by 2032, Military Aviation to Possess 48% Market Share: Fact.MR Report

The Aviation Industry Is Undergoing Drastic Changes. In Addition, Demand For Reduction Of Carbon Emissions Caused By Aircraft Is Increasing The Rapid Integration Of Aerospace Filters

/EIN News/ -- United States, Rockville MD, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aerospace filters industry is poised to reach a market value of US$ 2,964.49 Million in 2032 by registering a CAGR of 7.5%, according to a recently concluded study published by Fact.MR. As of 2022, demand for aerospace filters is forecast to accrue US$ 1,398.82 Million. Growth of the market is attributed to increasing growth of commercial flights across different countries. In addition, regulations for reducing carbon emissions are playing a key role in the integration of aerospace filters.



From 2016-2021, aerospace filters market demand accelerated at an impressive 4% value CAGR, concluding at US$ 1,297.79 Million. Although the COVID-19 pandemic affected the demand for aerospace filters, the demand for the same has increased owing to the travel and tourism industry. Most people have exhibited a growing inclination towards traveling by air. This has led to an increase in the production of commercial flights, thus, resulting in increasing sales of aerospace filters.

The aviation sector is investing in filters due to the numerous benefits it provides. Moreover, the modernization of aircraft along with a high demand for military aircraft is changing the landscape for aerospace filters. Furthermore, research for manufacturing aerospace filters for different aircraft is expected to drive growth of the market.

Modernization of Aircraft boosting growth of Aerospace Filters

The aerospace filtration products include an assortment of standard filter assemblies that are required to fulfil certain industry standards. Increasing investments in the enhancements of the quality of aircraft to provide new opportunities to the market players operating in the aerospace filters market is the key driver of the aerospace filters market. Increasing modernizations in aircraft coupled with a rise in the aircraft fleets supports the growth of the global aerospace filters market during the forecast period.

Contaminations including odor causing compounds, allergens, volatile organic compounds, and other particulate may enter from outside the system. Thus, air purification systems are installed for treating both the recirculated air and the outside air (bleed air). This creates a potential health hazard to the passengers and the crew. For avoiding this, efficient filters for filtering the hazardous contaminants are installed within the aircraft.

Among the end use segments, filter installed in military aviation are expected to capture more than 48% of the market share in 2022. Demand for military aircraft has risen due to increased spending on the defense sector across different developed and developing economies such as the U.S., China, India, and Russia.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

By product, the market for engine air intake filters will account for nearly 18% of the overall value opportunity during the forecast period of 2022-2032.

By end user, military aviation is expected to capture more than 48% of the market share in 2022.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to create an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 2.1 Bn during the forecast period.

Europe is expected to possess 45% market share for aerospace filters market in the forecast period.

Germany, Austria and France will flourish at a CAGR of 28% combined until 2032





Key Segments Profiled in the Aerospace Filters Industry Survey

By Product : Cabin Air Filters Avionics Filters Hydraulic Filters Engine Air Intake Filters Fuel Filters Oil & Lube Filters Others

By Filter Media : Fiberglass Metal Mesh Pleated Paper Others (Polymers, Fibers)

By Aircraft : Narrow Body Aircraft Wide Body Aircraft Regional Body Aircraft Turboprop Rotary Wing

By End Use : Commercial Aviation Business Aviation Military Aviation

By Sales Channel : OEMs Aftermarket

By Region : North America Latin America Europe APEJ Japan Middle East & Africa







Competitive Landscape

Key players in the aerospace filters market are Donaldson Company, Inc., Freudenberg & Co. KG, Honeywell International Inc., Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Mott Corporation, Pall Corporation, Porvair Plc, Swift Filters, Inc., Amphenol Corporation, Hollingsworth & Vose Company and Woodward, Inc.

Amphenol Corporation’s aerospace filter connectors are designed to match the requirement of different aviation industry. Thus, the company is designing and customizing aerospace filters for military and commercial aircraft

Freudenberg & Co. KG, another key player in the aerospace filters market is focusing on using resistant materials to produce aerospace filters that help in filtering out dirt from the internal and external space of the aircraft.

More Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global aerospace filters market, presenting historical analysis from 2016 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of Product (Cabin Air Filters, Avionics Filters, Hydraulic Filters, Engine Air Intake Filters, Fuel Filters, Oil & Lube Filters, Others), by Filter Media (Fiberglass, Metal Mesh, Pleated Paper, Others (Polymers, Fibers), by Aircraft (Narrow Body Aircraft, Wide Body Aircraft, Regional Body Aircraft, Turboprop, Rotary Wing), by End Use (Commercial Aviation, Business Aviation, Military Aviation) by Sales Channel (OEMs, Aftermarket) across three major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, APEJ, Japan, Middle East and Africa)

