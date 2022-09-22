Level Home, Inc. Appoints Andrew Samson as Chief Marketing Officer

Consumer marketing veteran tapped to elevate smart locks from home hardware to lifestyle must-have

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Level Home Inc. , the company redefining the smart home experience, announced that it has appointed Andrew Samson as Chief Marketing Officer. In this role, Samson will be responsible for setting vision, strategy and driving execution for marketing across brand, digital, and retail, with the overarching objective to ensure Level’s ability to drive a deep consumer experience, generate brand awareness, and create demand for the company’s smart products. Additionally, Samson will oversee marketing for Level's new, recently acquired Multiple Dwelling Units business, Dwelo .



Samson joins Level Home after over a decade of leading marketing efforts for global consumer brands. Most recently, he served as Vice President, Global Head of Marketing at Hyperice, where he was responsible for driving the company’s transformative brand growth in over 60 countries across all touchpoints. During his tenure, Samson oversaw the launch of eight new products and was responsible for the company’s major rebrand, in addition to scaling the company’s digital business.

Prior to Hyperice, Samson served in a variety of marketing leadership roles at top global brands, including Nike, Gatorade, Live Nation and FOX Sports.

“Andrew has a proven record of monumentally scaling consumer brands and completely transforming the marketing output of any company he touches,” said Level CEO and Co-Founder John Martin. “We’re proud to have him on board and eager to see him in action to elevate the Level brand and drive our business online and offline.”

As Level Chief Marketing Officer, he will be tasked with leading go-to-market strategy, content, retail channel marketing, digital marketing, advertising, communications, media, and brand experience, in addition to continuing to build out a world-class team.

“Level is creating a future where our lives are seamless and our homes are intuitive,” said Samson. “There’s an emotive experience at the core of what Level stands for, and I look forward to bringing this brand to life among an array of audiences that are looking to simplify their lives through our incredible technology. The market for the Level portfolio is virtually unlimited, and we have a real opportunity to own the category.”

Samson attended the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania where he earned his BS in Economics, with concentrations in Marketing and Management. At Penn, he was also a 4-year letterwinner, AP All-American and 2-time Ivy League Champion placekicker on the Penn football team.

About Level

Level is redefining the smart home experience with invisible technology and software. At Level, we take a unique approach — rather than start where others have started, we start at square zero and design products that make “smart” invisible. Level proudly offers Level Lock, a simple and elegant way to add convenience to your door; Level Lock – Touch Edition, the smallest most advanced smart lock; and Level Bolt, the first invisible lock that transforms a standard deadbolt into a connected lock. Globally recognized as best-in-class for quality and innovation, Level Lock has won both the Red Dot and iF Award for Product Design. Level was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information, please visit level.co .

Media Contact:

level@highwirepr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bb719b16-ba4d-45f8-9438-a552d1034963