Resonate Blends Brings Koan Cordial Experience Blends to Rose Mary Jane Cannabis Lounge

Koan Cordials Cocktails Make Nor Cal Debut at Lounge Grand Opening

/EIN News/ -- CALABASAS, Calif., Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCQB:KOAN), a Wellness Lifestyle cannabis holding company (“Resonate” or “the Company”), is excited to announce that Koan Cordials will be featured at Oakland’s Rose Mary Jane Cannabis Lounge (“RMJ”). The Lounge plans a Grand Opening celebration on Saturday, September 24th at 1pm. The event will be a community equity event featuring music, poetry, food and specially designed RMJ Koan Cordials.



The team at Rose Mary Jane has created an environment that makes the dispensary visit delightful in every way. The store is welcoming and respectful of the needs of all their customers. The Oakland, California store features a first of its kind cannabis beverage bar and garden. Guests to the Lounge will select the cocktail of their choice and one of the six precisely crafted Koan Cordials experience options: Calm, Create, Delight Love, Play and Wonder. In support of the Lounge, Resonate will assist in the design of a variety cocktail recipes and will host a Rose Mary Jane Cocktail menu and recipe collection on their Koan website.

“The most unique characteristic of cannabis is the breadth of experiences it provides and supports for people,” stated Geoff Selzer, CEO of Resonate. “Koan is passionate about refining those experiences and allowing people to be very intentional in their use whether in a recreational or medicinal context. We are proud to partner with Rose Mary Jane to push the edge of conscious cannabis consumption in an exceptionally designed environment. It is a clear evolution of the start of the art.”

Resonate mixologists have developed a number of creative cocktail recipes that complement the Koan Cordials which have been very popular at events. The precisely targeted Koan Cordials allow users to choose both the drink they prefer and how they want to feel.

“Guests at Rose Mary Jane Cannabis Lounge can now personally curate their evening with friends,” said Geoff Selzer. “Resonate is proud to support Rose Mary Jane in introducing this beautiful comfortable lounge to Northern California. We expect Koan Cordials to be a perfect complement to Rose Mary Jane Cannabis Lounge as we jointly bring in the next step of cannabis consumption.”

About Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCQB:KOAN)

Resonate Blends is a Calabasas, CA-based portfolio of Cannabis Wellness and Lifestyle brands. The company created the Resonate System—a comprehensive system of interconnected experience targets to personalize consumers’ relationship with Cannabis through its products. Koan Cordials, the world’s first Cannabis Cordial and Resonate’s flagship product line, was awarded the prestigious Gold Leaf Award for “Best New Brand” and a Clio Cannabis award for packaging and design. To learn more, please visit www.resonateblends.com

About Rose Mary Jane

Rose Mary Jane is committed to social equity, supporting freedom for cannabis prisoners, partnering with local non-profits, and providing purpose-driven career opportunities for their team members. They see the cannabis industry as a force for good when legalization, expungement and equity are prioritized. The company is supporting the fight for freedom of cannabis prisoners through partnerships with the Last Prisoner Project and the Women’s Prison Association. To learn more, please visit https://www.rosemaryjane.com/

Safe Harbor Provision:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The words “believe,” “will,” “may,” “may have,” “would,” “estimate,” “continues,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “expects,” “budget,” “scheduled,” “forecasts” and similar words are intended to identify estimates and forward-looking statements. Actual results and developments may be substantially different from the expectations described in the forward-looking statements for a number of reasons, many of which are not under our control, among them, the activities of our competition, the future global economic situation, weather conditions, market prices and conditions, exchange rates, and operational and financial risks. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set out in the Company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. The Company has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required.

Corporate Contact

David Thielen

Chief Investment Officer/Director

Resonate Blends, Inc.

david@resonateblends.com

571-888-0009