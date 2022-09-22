Boston Bruins Announce Rapid7 as First-Ever Official Team Jersey Patch Partner

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bruins announced today, September 22, a multi-year partnership with Rapid7 as the first-ever official jersey patch partner of the Boston Bruins, the Official Cybersecurity Partner of the Boston Bruins and the Official Cybersecurity Partner of TD Garden, beginning with the 2022-23 season.



A Boston-headquartered company with locations across the world, Rapid7 is a cybersecurity leader that helps customers manage risk and eliminate threats across their digital environments so their businesses can thrive. Both the Bruins and Rapid7 are headquartered at The Hub on Causeway, adjacent to TD Garden, and share a commitment to building up and supporting the Boston community.

“Our multi-year partnership with Rapid7 is the first of its kind for both our organization and the National Hockey League,” said Boston Bruins CEO Charlie Jacobs. “With cybersecurity becoming increasingly crucial across all aspects of our business, partnering with Rapid7 is a perfect fit. We share the same mission and core values with our commitment to give back to our community and deliver an exceptional product to our customers. We’re excited to work together to make a positive impact on the New England community for many years to come.”



“The real estate on our Original Six sweater is sacred space,” said Boston Bruins President Cam Neely. “As a former player who proudly wore the Spoked-B, it was important to me and our organization that we identified the right partner with a connection to Boston and a strong commitment to enacting positive change in our community. Rapid7 embodies these important values and we are proud to welcome them to the Boston Bruins family.”

“Rapid7’s partnership with the Bruins is rooted in mutual grit, a deep commitment to our communities and a shared passion for overcoming every obstacle to protect what matters,” said Rapid7 Chairman and CEO Corey Thomas. “Joining the Boston Bruins family as the first-ever jersey patch and official cybersecurity partner is an honor and incredible opportunity for both brands to make a lasting impact for our customers and communities. The Rapid7 family looks forward to embarking on this exciting next chapter with such a legendary franchise.”

The partnership will place a Rapid7 logo on the right chest of all Bruins jerseys including home, road and practice sweaters. As the Official Cybersecurity Partner of the Boston Bruins, Rapid7 will be the first-ever cybersecurity jersey patch partner in the National Hockey League and will be showcased to millions all over the world through team platforms and television broadcasts. This signature partnership between the Bruins and Rapid7 follows the announcement of the NHL’s Jersey Advertising Program, which allows team partners to place a jersey patch on team jerseys beginning with the 2022-23 season.

In addition to the jersey patches, Rapid7 will sponsor a premium “Rapid7 Rafters” seating section for Bruins home games at TD Garden. The Rapid7 Rafters is a high energy, membership-based social club located on the top floor of TD Garden. Opened in 2019, this Boston Garden Society space has the most unique vantage points in the arena with the Bruins and Celtics championship banners serving as the backdrop. Rapid7 Rafters members have on-demand ticket access to all Bruins and Celtics games and concerts. To become a member or to learn more, please visit Rafters | Boston Garden Society | TD Garden | TD Garden.

Aligned with the Bruins values, Rapid7 is committed to advancing cybersecurity for all and putting social good at the forefront of what they do. With a commitment to advocating for underrepresented groups, Rapid7 is a founding member of Hack.Diversity, a program with a focus on increasing the number of Black and LatinX technical talent in the innovation economy in Boston. Rapid7’s work in the DEI space has been recognized nationally, and they have been included in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index each year since 2019. Rapid7 and the Bruins will together build from the League’s “hockey is for everyone” program to develop unique opportunities that unlock the possibilities for the next generation of STEM thinkers in underrepresented communities, locally and around the globe.

Beginning the day of the Bruins’ home opener, October 15, 2022, Bruins home, away and alternate adidas authentic jerseys with the Rapid7 patch will be available for purchase exclusively at the ProShop powered by ’47. For a $20 donation to the Boston Bruins Foundation, fans can have the sponsor patch heat pressed to their existing jerseys at the ProShop, subject to eligibility and availability. For more information, visit BostonBruins.com/JerseyPatch. The ProShop is located at the Hub on Causeway, 84 Causeway Street, Boston, MA 02114, and is open seven days a week (12-6 p.m. on non-gameday, 12 p.m.-1 hour postgame on gameday).

Excel Sports Management’s Properties division sourced and negotiated the deal between the Boston Bruins and Rapid7.

Click here for a Rapid7 jersey patch media kit.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc. (Nasdaq: RPD) is on a mission to create a safer digital world for everyone by making cybersecurity more simple and accessible. We empower security professionals to manage risk across their entire environment by combining best-in-class technology, leading-edge research, and strategic expertise into one platform. Rapid7’s Insight platform is a comprehensive security arsenal that helps customers around the world secure cloud infrastructure, reduce vulnerabilities, prioritize critical threats, investigate and shut down attacks, and automate routine tasks. For more information, visit our website, check out our blog, or follow us on LinkedIn.

Excel Sports Management

Excel Sports Management is an industry-leading agency representing top-tier talent, blue-chip brands and marquee properties. Excel Sports Management’s Properties division is the go-to solution for commercial strategy development and the sale of world-class partnership assets, including stadium naming rights and on-uniform branding. Excel has twice won Sports Business Journal’s Best In Talent Representation and Management, is consistently named as one of the most valuable sports agencies in the world by Forbes. The agency has offices in New York, Miami, Los Angeles, Dallas, Chicago and London. For more information, visit excelsm.com.

Contact

Caitlin O’Connor

press@rapid7.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bf645faa-0ffb-4251-8c60-40f2a75ef42d