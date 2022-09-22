Esusu and Campus Apartments Partner to Advance Wealth-Building Opportunities for Students

Partnership will help over 21,000 students establish and build credit

/EIN News/ -- HARLEM, N.Y., Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Esusu , the leading financial technology company leveraging rent reporting for credit building, and Campus Apartments , one of the nation’s largest providers of on- and off-campus student housing, announced today a new partnership to make Esusu’s rent reporting platform available to Campus Apartments’ full portfolio. Esusu reports on-time rent payments to the three major credit bureaus (Equifax, Transunion, and Experian) to establish and boost credit scores for residents.



The partnership will help students living in Campus Apartments’ housing properties establish a financial identity and forge the path to a strong financial future. Campus Apartments partnered with Esusu to provide rent reporting access at no cost to students, who can leverage the platform’s automatic 24-month look-back feature to immediately establish or see improvements to their credit scores, given that on-time rental payments are a key indicator of financial stability. The credit-improvement benefits can be shared with up to seven individuals, which enables all roommates to improve their financial health.

“Esusu and Campus Apartments are providing access to credit and wealth-building opportunities for thousands of students across the country who have previously had limited options to build credit and establish their financial footprint,” said Wemimo Abbey and Samir Goel, Co-Founders and Co-CEOs of Esusu. “This partnership is designed to create a financially-stable entry point to credit building for students. Our goal is for every student to graduate with a degree in one hand and a great credit score in the other.”

For over six decades, Campus Apartments has offered a higher standard of living and differentiated amenities that appeal to students and parents alike. Implementing Esusu’s rent reporting platform will enable Campus Apartments to continue strengthening its commitment to students. Although Gen Z (ages 18-24) Americans are money and credit-conscious, a 2021 Experian study showed that the average FICO score for Gen Z was 679, while the national score was 714. Historically, this age demographic has had limited opportunities to build credit in a responsible manner, which this partnership is designed to elevate.

The implementation of the CARD Act (Credit Card Accountability, Responsibility and Disclosure Act) in 2009 has made it difficult for students to obtain credit cards, the easiest entry point to building credit. While this law protects students from making poor financial decisions, it calls out the need to have alternative ways for students to establish their credit scores – especially for those who do not have a co-signer available to them. For those that do have a co-signer or rent paid by a supportive source, the student who resides in the unit still benefits from rental payments being recorded on their credit file. Rent reporting allows students who cannot easily access a credit line the possibility to establish and build credit with a routine monthly rental payment — a major key to long-term financial success.

“Esusu’s inspiring mission and innovative approach to helping students build their credit profile makes for a natural partnership with Campus Apartments, a company that prides itself in delivering solutions that create positive impact all around,’’ said Daniel I. Bernstein, President, and Chief Investment Officer of Campus Apartments. “We are proud to demonstrate market leadership and provide a meaningful amenity that aims to enhance each phase of a student’s journey. We’re excited to begin seeing the positive impacts it has on students, their families, and their financial futures, across the country.”

Campus Apartments and Esusu share in their commitment to offering innovative amenities aimed to improve resident wellbeing. In addition to earning credit improvement, students will have access to the Esusu Renters Marketplace , where they have the opportunity to access other financial literacy and credit education courses to help support their path to financial independence and success.

About Esusu

Esusu is the leading financial technology platform that leverages data solutions to empower residents and improve property performance. Esusu's rent reporting platform captures rental payment data and reports it to credit bureaus to boost credit scores. This allows renters to build and establish their credit scores while helping property owners mitigate against initiating evictions, powered by differentiated data and insights. Founded in 2018, Esusu reaches over 2.5 million rental units across all 50 states in the U.S. Learn more at www.esusurent.com and follow us on Facebook @myesusu and on Twitter @getesusu.

About Campus Apartments

Founded in 1958, Campus Apartments is one of the nation’s largest providers of on- and off-campus student housing. As a vertically integrated firm, Campus Apartments is experienced in all facets of the student housing industry. The company has over $2 billion in assets under management in 18 states, serving more than 50 colleges and universities. For more information, visit: www.campusapts.com and connect with Campus Apartments on Twitter and Facebook .

