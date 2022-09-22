Optimi Health, ATMA Journey Centers To Proceed With Phase I Natural Psilocybin and MDMA Clinical Trial Application to Health Canada

Optimi aiming to become the first vertically integrated psychedelics firm to formulate and trial MDMA for healthy subjects

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimi Health Corp. (CSE: OPTI) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN) (“Optimi” or the “Company”), a Canadian-based company licensed by Health Canada to produce and supply natural, EU-GMP grade psilocybin and other psychedelic substances, most notably MDMA, is pleased to announce that in conjunction with ATMA Journey Centers (“ATMA”), the companies have confirmed their intent to proceed with a Phase I clinical trial application (CTA) that will document the safety of the Optimi’s natural psilocybin biomass and 3,4-methylenedioxy-methamphetamine (MDMA) in healthy patients.



Upon Health Canada approval, it would be the first trial to assess both safety and additional markers, such as the mystical experience questionnaire in healthy subjects that have consumed MDMA.

Optimi CEO, Bill Ciprick, says the goal of the clinical trial is to acquire data, including blood pressure, temperature, heart rate, and ECG readings, for Optimi’s proprietary formulation using natural EU-GMP psilocybin and MDMA. These products are being produced and tested in-house at Optimi’s 20,000 square foot facilities in Princeton, British Columbia.

“The clinical validation of our products on healthy subjects brings us one-step closer to commercialization,” said Ciprick. “Coming off the success of ATMA’s recently completed Phase I psilocybin trial and a No Objection Letter to conduct its N-500 Phase II psilocybin clinical trial on frontline healthcare professionals, we’re excited to officially begin the process,” he added. “For the thousands of trained professionals waiting to experience natural, EU-GMP psilocybin and MDMA, we share their enthusiasm and believe we have an ethical responsibility to supply them with a life-changing product that is receiving considerable attention from regulatory bodies across the world.”

ATMA is currently the only Canadian organization that has received approval from Health Canada to conduct a Phase I safety trial with psilocybin in healthy therapists, which it completed last month. Health Canada recently provided ATMA with a No Objection Letter to conduct an N-500 psilocybin Phase II clinical trial aimed at studying the potential relief of COVID-19-associated mental health concerns in frontline healthcare providers, in addition to documenting the healthcare providers’ firsthand evaluation of the potential effectiveness of psilocybin psychotherapy in the application.

ATMA CEO, David Harder, recognizes the historical context of the CTA and says his team is committed to building on the success of his company’s leadership in therapist-centred and therapist-driven support and training.

“Securing a clinical trial using natural EU-GMP psilocybin and MDMA is key to the growth of training and providing for experiential learning with both of these molecules, and others, as they are developed by Optimi,” said Harder. “This is critical in providing a solid training program for therapists to prepare for the need that is already at our doorstep,” he added.

In August, psychedelic pioneer and industry stalwart, Rick Doblin, outlined his organization’s (the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies – MAPS) goal to train 25,000 therapists in MDMA-assisted therapy for PTSD before 2030.

He added that a further 100,000 therapists could be “kept busy” through potential clinical indications for MDMA and psilocybin such as alcohol and substance abuse, social anxiety, and phobias.

In 2017, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Breakthrough Therapy designation to MDMA-assisted psychotherapy for the treatment of PTSD.

Optimi’s plan for commercialization involves the Company being an active leader in meeting therapist demand for natural EU-GMP psilocybin and MDMA.

Both Ciprick and Harder have confirmed that Optimi will serve as the official clinical trial sponsor while ATMA delivers clinical research expertise through its medical advisory team led by Dr. Michael Blough. Details of the CTA protocol will be released upon receipt of a No Objection Letter from Health Canada.

The Optimi-ATMA partnership is intended as an expansion of the scope of the relationship which began with the signing of an initial psilocybin supply agreement in June 2022 and will serve as the basis for the further development of the Company’s commercial pipeline.

