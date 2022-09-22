MinIO Surpasses One Billion Cumulative Docker Downloads as Business Surges

The company becomes the first storage solution to ever reach this record-breaking milestone as MinIO redefines product-led growth strategy

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MinIO Inc. , creators of the MinIO multi-cloud object storage suite, today announced that it has surpassed one billion cumulative Docker downloads as the business sees a significant growth in customers, deal size and expansion. Seventy five percent of the Fortune 100 companies run MinIO, underscoring the foundational role that open source technology plays for enterprise cloud architectures.



The achievement of one billion cumulative Docker downloads represents a significant milestone, never before achieved by a software-defined object storage company previously. Further, the rate of adoption continues to accelerate with the company registering as many as 1.3M Docker pulls per day during 2022.

In addition to the Docker milestones, MinIO recently achieved its 35,000th GitHub star, putting it in the top 250 public repositories on the platform out of more than 28 million. This level of recognition in the GitHub community is generally reserved for databases and underscores MinIO’s impact on the data store landscape. MinIO’s GitHub Star milestone is more than 3X the next open-source object store despite being 10 years younger.

Finally, the MinIO Slack community continues to surge as well, with its Slack channel approaching 20,000 members.



The product-led growth is a function of the market’s best software-defined object store, an unwavering commitment to true multi-cloud functionality, a frictionless open-source strategy and an obsession with customer success. Together, these attributes have made MinIO the leading object storage company on the market and have changed the way enterprises think about object storage.

MinIO’s object store is the fastest in the world, with published GET/PUT throughput benchmarks in excess of 325 and 165 GiB/sec respectively on just 32 nodes of NVMe. This performance has made MinIO the object store of choice for leading machine learning frameworks, analytics applications, databases, web applications and other performance-oriented workloads. The feature rich object storage suite is available on the public cloud, private cloud and edge. This includes public cloud deployments on Google Kubernetes Engine, Amazon’s Elastic Kubernetes Service, Azure Kubernetes Service, private cloud deployments on Red Hat OpenShift, VMware Tanzu, HPE Ezmeral, SUSE Rancher in addition to millions of colo and edge deployments.

"A multi-cloud architecture simply makes sense for large distributed enterprises,” said Andy Green, VP Global Infrastructure & IT Operations at PRGX. “MinIO’s Kubernetes-native object store is lightweight and can be packed densely on a server, making it ideal for containerization. This also enables MinIO to run anywhere and on any cloud, from the edge to the data center.”

“Developers are the engine of value creation in the enterprise,” said AB Perisamy, co-founder and CEO of MinIO. “By building a product targeted at them, we have changed the storage landscape - making the appliance model obsolete, challenging legacy SAN/NAS implementations and altering the perspective of what object storage was capable of. Developers and architects are partners in our journey and we are humbled by their endorsement.”

Following the company’s $103M Series B round in January, which valued MinIO at more than $1 billion, the company has already doubled its revenue.

“We saw the potential early on for MinIO to rethink storage with a high-performance, multi-cloud solution, and disrupt an uninspired legacy market with a new approach. MinIO’s power, simplicity and capacity to run anywhere — from the edge to the cloud — powered one of the most compelling product-led growth stories in the technology space - leading to this unprecedented milestone,” said Mark Rostick, Vice President and Senior Managing Director of Intel Capital.

Read co-founder and COO Garima Kapoor’s blog post to learn more about today’s news and how it will support MinIO’s vision for an object storage-centric world.

MinIO is pioneering high performance, Kubernetes-native object storage for the multi-cloud. The software-defined, Amazon S3-compatible object storage system is used by more than half of the Fortune 500. With 1B+ Docker downloads, MinIO is the fastest-growing cloud object storage company and is consistently ranked by industry analysts as a leader in object storage. Founded in 2014, the company is backed by Intel Capital, Softbank Vision Fund 2, Dell Technologies Capital, Nexus Venture Partners, General Catalyst and key angel investors.

