Medical Smart Textile Market High Demand, Recent Trends, Future Growth, Analysis, Top Manufacturers and Outlook 2027

Rising incidence of chronic diseases and increasing demand for wearable devices are major factors driving growth of the medical smart textiles market.

Medical Smart Textile Market Market Size – USD 352.7 Million in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 25.6%, Market Trends – Rise in healthcare burden.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global medical smart textile market is expected to reach value of USD 2,177.6 Million in 2027, according to a latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rise in incidence of chronic diseases, advancements in diagnosis methods, and growing adoption of wearable medical devices is driving growth of the medical smart textiles market currently. Medical smart textiles have sensors integrated into them, and these fabrics are to produce gowns that can be worn by patients or persons with illness or disease. The sensors capture any physiological changes in the body and alerts are shared with healthcare professionals and staff. Medical smart textiles can be deployed inside active wear, t-shirts, and pants as a layer to monitor blood pressure, heart rate, and can also sense temperature changes in patients with dementia.

Key Highlights of Report

Textile-based sensors are an emerging class of wearable devices, with potential for next-generation, amenability, and functionality for the human body, incorporating sensing and control. Miniaturization of electronic components and surge in demand for low-cost textile-based sensors are among some of the major factors driving revenue growth of the technology segment.

Hospital and clinic segment accounted for higher revenue in 2019, as use of medical smart textiles during surgery and for remote monitoring of patients in hospitals is relatively high.

North America accounted for a larger revenue share in the global medical smart textiles market in 2019. High revenue growth of the market in the region can be attributed to extensive use of advanced medical technologies and rapid adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) in the healthcare sector in countries in the region.

The report further studies the key companies operating in the industry and their company profiles, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures, among others. It also offers insights into their market reach and global position, along with highlights about their achievements and financial standings.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

AiQ Smart Clothing Inc., Schoeller Textiles AG, Carre Technologies Inc., Vista Medical Ltd., Sensoria Inc., Siren, Camira Fabrics, Gentherm, Pireta, and 3TEKS.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global medical smart textiles market based on technology, application, end-use, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2027)

Textile Sensors

Wearable Technology

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2027)

Surgery

Bio-monitoring

Therapy and Wellness

Others

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2027)

Hospitals and Clinics

Medical Academic and Research Center

Others

Major Regions Covered in the Medical Smart Textile Market Report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

