The Andrés y María Cárdenas Family Announces Its 4th Annual LA Tequila Fest

Drinking for a Good Cause. The Andrés y María Cárdenas Family Foundation Presents the LA Tequila Fest

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Andrés y María Cárdenas Family Foundation ("AMCFF") is proud to announce its 4th Annual LA Tequila Fest. The festival will take place on Sept. 24, 2022, at Los Angeles Center Studios. LA Tequila Fest is the main fundraising event for the AMCFF, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit public benefit organization. For 25 years, the AMCFF has been providing scholarships to students who personify the values of hard work, perseverance, and a commitment to the community. We have awarded over $1.4 million in scholarships to over 1,300 scholars in efforts to create generational change amongst the members of the most underserved communities.

LA Tequila Fest will showcase over 70 tequila and mezcal brands for tequila enthusiasts to enjoy. Brands include:

Mandala - Award-winning small batch premium tequila

With offerings like extra Añejo, Mandala presents elegance with a great body with seven years of aging in French oak barrels.

Fortaleza - Copper pot distilled, alongside the use of the traditional tahona milling method Making tequila in the same way it was made over 100 years ago, with a small brick oven to cook the agave, a tahona to squeeze the juices out of the agave, wood tanks for fermentation, and the TWO original copper pots for distillation.

Casa Mate - Organic award-winning ultra-premium tequila

Smooth, organic, and with social values, this newcomer brand quickly became a fan favorite winning the 2022 Consumers' Choice Award.

Calirosa - Inspired spin on traditional tequila

A fusion of Mexican spirit and California style embodies their three exquisite tequilas, Rosa Blanco, Añejo, and Extra Añejo. Calirosa is a family of red wine barrel-aged tequilas that offer a vibrant, premium tequila experience.

LA Tequila Fest will also include live performances by Jena Red and Zavala, LA's top female artists. Jena Red was the first female DJ to ever make it to the finale of the McDonalds and Complex Magazine Flavor Battles in 2013. Zavala is a gifted drummer whose talent compliments any DJ set, making it stand out.

"This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Andrés y María Cárdenas Family Foundation. For 25 years, AMCFF has done great work to uplift our students and prepare them to have equitable access to career opportunities that will be life-changing for them and their families. It is definitely a milestone to celebrate with great tequila, partners, and friends. Yes, everyone will enjoy great food and tequila, have fun, and at the end of the day, that very fun afternoon in the sun will make a difference in the lives of many families in our community," said Brian De La Rosa, AMCFF Board President.

For more information about LA Tequila Fest, visit: www.latequilafest.com and follow LA Tequila Fest via social media on Facebook @LAtequilafestival, Instagram @latequilafest to learn more about AMCFF, please visit www.cardenasfoundation.org.

