Progress Expands Collaboration with Microsoft to Accelerate Cloud Migration in India

/EIN News/ -- Latest collaboration empowers Microsoft Azure customers to move to the cloud quickly, easily and securely with Chef DevSecOps automation tools

BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS), the trusted provider of infrastructure software, today announced it is extending the coverage of Progress’ policy-based Chef® DevSecOps portfolio to India. Through this expansion, Microsoft Azure customers and partners in the region will have increased access to all Progress Chef products, including Progress® Chef® InSpec® and recently released Progress® Chef® Cloud Security , enabling them to accelerate their cloud migration with continuous compliance and misconfigurations detection.



Organizations worldwide are embracing the cloud to modernize their legacy applications, create more resilient business infrastructures and support remote work. Cloud adoption was well underway before the COVID-19 pandemic, but the urgent changes to business operations and procedures have caused these plans to accelerate at an even greater pace. Nearly 70% of companies have advanced their cloud migration over the past 12 months.1

While cloud migration is predisposed to embrace an agile development methodology enabled with DevOps, many organizations still leave themselves open to risk when migrating to the cloud by neglecting to embed security into their development operating model, architectural design and processes.

Chef—now under the leadership of Progress—has a rich history of collaboration with Microsoft to deliver automation tools that help organizations with cloud adoption. Working together, they have provided enterprises with the tools, skills and guidance to make IT innovation more rapid and frequent within Azure. A broad set of customers currently use Chef and Azure together to speed software development and easily manage infrastructure.

“The need for rapid, secure application development has resulted in a massive need for tools that can make the actual development and deployment of software easier and more seamless,” said Sundar Subramanian, EVP & GM DevOps, Progress. “When DevSecOps teams combine Chef and Microsoft Azure, they bring together two powerful tools to deliver a ‘cloud-first’ infrastructure quickly and securely.”

Progress has placed significant focus on building its security and compliance capabilities to make DevSecOps achievable for customers. The Chef DevSecOps portfolio bridges silos in global enterprises, enabling application, operations and security teams to work closely together to define everything—including compliance policies, infrastructure, and application delivery requirements—as code. Providing a common DevSecOps language that can be shared, scaled, and secured to improve the software development lifecycle helps teams accelerate their digital transformations and truly embrace the power of the cloud.

“The pandemic has accelerated the pace of digital transformation for organizations across industries. Cloud migration and modernization with enterprise-grade security is emerging as a key digital imperative among Indian enterprises. We are delighted to collaborate with Progress Chef as they offer their best-in-class tools for developers in India, powered by Microsoft Azure,” said Aditee Rele, Director – ISV Partnerships, Microsoft India.

Available directly from Progress or through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace , customers can easily find, buy, and quickly deploy Progress Chef products they can trust, all certified and optimized to run on Azure. For more information about Chef and Azure, visit https://www.chef.io/solutions/chef-and-azure .

About Progress

Dedicated to propelling business forward in a technology-driven world, Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS) helps businesses drive faster cycles of innovation, fuel momentum and accelerate their path to success. As the trusted provider of the best products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact applications, Progress enables customers to develop the applications and experiences they need, deploy where and how they want and manage it all safely and securely. Hundreds of thousands of enterprises, including 1,700 software companies and 3.5 million developers, depend on Progress to achieve their goals—with confidence. Learn more at www.progress.com , and follow us on LinkedIn , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

Progress and Chef are trademarks or registered trademarks of Progress Software Corporation and/or one of its subsidiaries or affiliates in the US and other countries. Any other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.



Press Contacts:

Kim Baker

Progress

+1 781-280-4000

pr@progress.com



_____________________________

1 Foundry, Cloud Computing Survey 2022