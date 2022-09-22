Next-Gen Data Company Caden Appoints Head of Data and Analytics as it Gears up for Launch

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Venture-backed, next-generation data company Caden has appointed data analytics veteran Satyajeet Raje, Ph.D., to lead its data science team. The move comes as it prepares to launch its pioneering app that empowers consumers to earn real money for sharing their data in Caden’s secure Vault.



Satyajeet has extensive experience in data science with specific expertise in the semantic web, ontology, natural language processing, text mining, and applied machine learning. He was most recently Chief Ontologist and Knowledge Management Lead at IBM, where he was the primary driver of the vision and strategy for developing data governance and knowledge management practices. At Caden, he will work to build and advance its data gathering and analytics capabilities using AI and machine learning technologies.

“Satya has a unique skill set that allows us to think years ahead on how we collect, store, protect and create value with personal data,” said John Roa, Caden founder, and CEO. “Beyond his substantial practical knowledge in the data sciences, he brings deep industry experience in Caden’s key knowledge graph competency and is completely aligned with our vision of being the first ethically-built big data company.”

“I’m excited to join Caden as we prepare to launch a novel platform that empowers consumers to take control of their data and enables sharing with brands directly,” said Satyajeet Raje. “Caden's data platform, including its unique user knowledge graph, provides the first of its kind framework that will fundamentally transform the way consumers interact with brands. It sets the foundation for ethically sourced, privacy-preserving, high-quality data sharing by putting the consumer at the center of the data economy.”

Caden is a user-centered data company, debuting the first Open Data platform, which puts users firmly in the middle of the marketplace, empowering them to control their data and make money from it.

Caden believes every digital citizen should be a part of the data economy and be able to decide how their data is used and what they deserve in exchange. Privacy and control are paramount, so Caden users can rest assured that every function and product protects their privacy while improving the internet.

Caden is a New York-based, venture-backed Web3 company that counts among its investors and advisors Jerry Yang, Founder of Yahoo; Barry Sternlicht, CEO of Starwood Capital; Carla Hendra, CEO of Ogilvy Consulting; Wenda Millard, Founding Partner of DoubleClick; and global data privacy and ethics advocate, Stéphane Hamel.

