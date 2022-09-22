Fullcast Named as a Cool Vendor in 2022 Gartner® Report

New Report Recognizes Innovation in RevOps Data Automation

/EIN News/ -- REDMOND, Wash., Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fullcast, the industry's only RevOps platform for GTM planning and execution, today announced that it has been recognized as a Cool Vendor in the Sept. 15, 2022, report, entitled, "Cool Vendors™ in RevOps Data Automation," by Dan Gottlieb and Steve Rietberg at Gartner.

The report evaluates new and innovative RevOps vendors that enable data integration across systems, make data shareable by a wider range of applications and workflows, and increase both the productivity and capacity of business technologists.

Today "RevOps analysts are increasingly responsible for performing complex data automation work across multiple applications with speed, agility and accuracy. Yet, disparate applications require heroic acts of spreadsheet ingenuity to deliver a single data automation." The report points out that SalesOps leaders implementing a RevOps model must "implement processes and technologies that minimize lag between strategic decision-making and systems execution to make the commercial organization more nimble," among other recommendations.

Fullcast's RevOps Platform is designed to connect Go-To-Market (GTM) planning with operations. The platform enables users to easily plan their territories and quotas, continuously make updates in response to evolving market conditions, and seamlessly sync changes across all GTM systems, so that strategy is always aligned with execution.

"We take it as a special honor to be named a Gartner Cool Vendor," said Dharmesh Singh, Fullcast Co-Founder and CEO. "Traditionally, GTM and territory planning has been a static exercise, unable to adapt to change. Fullcast changes all that by automating GTM activities across the end-to-end revenue engine. We believe that inclusion in this report validates our mission to bring a previously unachievable, but crucial level of agility to the planning and execution process."

The full report can be found here (for Gartner subscribers).

Disclaimer - Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. Gartner and Cool Vendors are registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Fullcast - Fullcast is the only RevOps Platform that seamlessly connects GTM planning with tactical execution. The platform enables users to easily build territories and quotas, continuously make updates in response to evolving market conditions, and automatically sync changes across all operational systems. Fullcast users experience dramatic improvements to RevOps productivity, sales performance, and talent retention. To learn more about Fullcast, visit fullcast.io.

