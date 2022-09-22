Gordon Brothers Partners with Zaralo to Expand Nicole Miller

/EIN News/ -- Boston, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordon Brothers, the global advisory, restructuring and investment firm and majority owner of Nicole Miller, has partnered with Zaralo LLC to expand the global, eponymous fashion and lifestyle brand.

The partnership with the New York-based fashion apparel company Zaralo is an important next step in Nicole Miller’s continued evolution and Gordon Brothers’ plan to expand the brand’s portfolio of licensees, bolster its e-commerce presence and develop more strategic wholesale and retail relationships, after making a majority investment in the Nicole Miller brand, archives and related intellectual property in February.

As part of the partnership with Zaralo, Nicole Miller will debut a little black dress capsule collection in mid-October for the upcoming holiday season. The collection is inspired by the brand’s most iconic silhouettes from the archives and will be available on Nicole Miller’s website and at department stores. New dress and sportswear collections will launch in spring 2023

“Our partnership with Zaralo will drive further growth of the already highly successful Nicole Miller enterprise and allow the brand to continue to reach consumers globally,” said Carolyn D’Angelo, Managing Director, Brands at Gordon Brothers who oversees Nicole Miller. “Nicole Miller is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, and our goal is to ensure the brand continues to grow.”

“It has been exciting to revisit my all-time favorite silhouettes and reimagine them for this collection,” said Nicole Miller. “Gordon Brothers truly understands the DNA of the brand, and I look forward to our growing partnership with Zaralo.”

“We couldn’t be more excited about partnering with Gordon Brothers and the opportunity Nicole Miller brings to the growth of our dress and sportswear categories,” said David Lomita, Chief Executive Officer of Zaralo LLC. “For our retail partners, we believe combining Nicole Miller’s iconic design philosophy and modern prints with the quality and practicality Zaralo is known for will resonate with today’s consumer.”

Gordon Brothers has been actively investing in brands since 2003, partnering with leading companies to help reimagine some of the world’s most iconic brands. As owners of several brands, including Nicole Miller and Laura Ashley®, the firm prioritizes expanding licensees and franchisees to bolster their e-commerce presence and develop more strategic wholesale and retail relationships.

About Gordon Brothers

Since 1903, Gordon Brothers (www.gordonbrothers.com) has helped lenders, management teams, advisors and investors move forward through change. The firm brings a powerful combination of expertise and capital to clients, developing customized solutions on an integrated or standalone basis across four services areas: valuations, dispositions, financing and investment. Whether to fuel growth or facilitate strategic consolidation, Gordon Brothers partners with companies in the retail, commercial and industrial sectors to provide maximum liquidity, put assets to their highest and best use and mitigate liabilities. The firm conducts more than $100 billion worth of dispositions and appraisals annually and provides both short- and long-term capital to clients undergoing transformation. Gordon Brothers lends against and invests in brands, real estate, inventory, receivables, machinery, equipment and other assets, both together and individually, to provide clients liquidity solutions beyond its market-leading disposition and appraisal services. The firm is headquartered in Boston, with over 30 offices across five continents.

About Nicole Miller

Nicole Miller launched in 1982 and became well known in the fashion industry for popularizing the little black dress. For 40 years, the global, eponymous fashion and lifestyle brand has partnered with leading licensees in numerous lifestyle categories, including apparel, footwear, accessories, eyewear, kids, beauty, home and wine. Nicole is a Council of Fashion Designers of America Inc. member and has been the recipient of numerous industry awards such as the Legend of Fashion Award (2006), Fashion Group International Lifetime Achievement Award (2012) and the Visionary Woman Award (2014). She was named Fashion Designer of the Year at Hamptons Fashion Week (2022).

About Zaralo LLC

Zaralo LLC, established in 1999, is a leading fashion apparel company that specializes in women’s ready-to-wear clothing and produces private labels for many retailer partners. Brands include Zac & Rachel, Nanette Lepore, Sharagano and Nina Leonard. The company designs, markets and manufactures an extensive range of women’s apparel across a variety of categories, including dresses, blouses, skirts, pants, sweaters, knits, jackets and suits. All product categories are sold in the U.S. and internationally to department stores, e-commerce, fine specialty stores, chain stores, off-price retailers and media channels.

