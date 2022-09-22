Lingoda Partners With Miami Artist Alexander Mijares

Inspired by Hispanic Heritage Month (Sept. 15-Oct. 15), the collaborative mural in Miami celebrates the richness of Hispanic cultures and languages

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lingoda, one of the top global online language schools, is partnering with Miami artist Alexander Mijares to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month (Sept. 15-Oct. 15). By creating a unique mural that can be visited in Miami on 385 NE 79th Street, Miami, FL 33138, Mijares and Lingoda want to celebrate and highlight the richness and diversity of Hispanic cultures and languages.

With the mural, Lingoda is also looking to emphasize the importance of learning about each other, other cultures and ideas and celebrating each other's differences and the richness that multiculturalism brings to our lives.

"Hispanic Heritage Month is the perfect time to come together and to celebrate languages, language learning and cultures - and what better way to celebrate than with an artist with deep roots in the Hispanic culture of Miami?," says Aaron Seemann, Sr. Performance Marketing Manager, Global Lead at Lingoda. "Mijares' artwork is very vibrant, lively and colorful, strong and powerful - just like Lingoda envisions a world where all different languages and cultures are being celebrated," he adds. "We see a great connection between Mijares' work and Lingoda that will allow us to celebrate the beauty of Hispanic culture, multiculturalism as well as learning languages together."

Lingoda believes that language learning is the perfect tool to do just that - by breaking down the language barriers, we can bridge cultural differences, foster a world of inclusion and more understanding and bring people together.

With Miami having a rich history of being home to Hispanic cultures and the Spanish language, Lingoda knew that Miami was the perfect spot to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month to reflect the richness of multiculturalism.

"I want for everyone that passes by the mural to get a positive vibe and outlook from my artwork and to be able to engage in the mural by becoming interested in celebrating Hispanic culture and the Spanish language," says Alexander Mijares. "We'd love for visitors to picture multiculturalism and Hispanic culture in the mural and to understand that various cultures and languages together is what makes our world a more colorful, livelier, more fun and above all a better place."

The mural by Alexander Mijares in partnership with Lingoda can be seen in Miami on 385 NE 79th Street, Miami, FL 33138.

