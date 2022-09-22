Introducing Oasi, Blue Heron's New Community In Las Vegas' Historic Tomiyasu Neighborhood

Las Vegas' Acclaimed Design-Led Development Firm Revolutionizes Residential Living in the Heart of the City

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Acclaimed design-led development firm Blue Heron has broken ground on its newest history-making community in Las Vegas: Oasi, a private gated community in the city's historic Tomiyasu neighborhood. Located one block away from Blue Heron's pioneering home, which Builder magazine honored as the New American Home in 2009, Oasi will revolutionize single-family living in this sought-after residential enclave of Las Vegas. A boutique community offering 24 half-acre homesites developed by BH Nexus, Blue Heron's community division, Oasi offers four distinct floorplans ranging from 3,828 to 6,529 square feet. Biophilic design and innovative structural possibilities will allow for exceptional personalization of each home. With spacious builds and unlimited options for customization, Oasi offers a unique living experience for every lifestyle. Pricing begins at $1.5 million.

"Named after the oasis on which Las Vegas was founded, Oasi offers extraordinary, customizable homes that blend functional, biophilic design in an environment that honors the historic roots of Las Vegas," said Tyler Jones, Founder and CEO of Blue Heron and fourth generation Las Vegas native. "The progressive design truly elevates the experience of a centrally located private sanctuary. It's just one of the ways Blue Heron redefines home, luxury, and tranquility through design."

"We are excited to bring a fresh perspective and dynamic new residential concept to one of the most established and desirable neighborhoods in Las Vegas," said Chris Beucler, President, BH Nexus. "With a unique, internally focused plan that flows organically onto a private courtyard, Oasi homes prioritize family gatherings and connection to the outdoors. It's an extraordinary single-family residential living experience located in the heart of the city."

Featuring dynamic angles and curves complemented by strong horizontal lines that accentuate the entry experience, Oasi reflects Blue Heron's signature design philosophy. Each plan is optimized for Las Vegas' sun-drenched climate, maximizing useability throughout the year by providing expansive cover for indoor-outdoor living. The interior design features a large open plan with a distinct connection to the outdoors. A subtle color palette reflects the warmth of the Mojave Desert and celebrates the harmony between built form and land.

Designed to enhance its natural surroundings, Oasi brings together convenience and the comfort of home, transcending the limits of functional design with four distinct floor plans: Valle, Cresta, Haven and Sancta. Each offers an optional casita, creating a private desert oasis that optimizes indoor-outdoor living.

Valle – 3,828 SQ FT. This single-level plan offers a private entry followed by a linear path that leads into an open great room and kitchen encircled with sliding doors that open on two sides, further blurring the lines between indoors and outdoors. The foyer, kitchen, and great room are connected, enabling a seamless transition from one space to another. The spaces are provided with impressively sized windows and pocket doors that maximize daylight and take advantage of natural ventilation while providing an expansive view of the backyard within every aspect of the home.

Cresta – 5,773-5,887 SQ FT. Similar to Valle in design, Cresta also has a second floor and third-level sky deck option, allowing enjoyment of 360-degree views of the Las Vegas Valley and beyond. The second level offers additional entertainment space with a catwalk to take in the double-height great room below. With up to seven bedrooms, Cresta offers an ideal location for a family or multi-generational living.

Haven – 4,064-4,390 SQ FT. Haven's dynamically informal, single-level plan offers a unique entry experience that flows seamlessly through the great room to the private courtyard beyond and provides optional pocket doors on both the entry and rear of the home, making it optimal for entertainment. The unique U-shape form creates a private wing for the primary suite, opposite extensive and engaging media and entertainment spaces. Although separate, both are joined via a rear courtyard that connects all areas to a central core. The plan includes four spacious bedrooms, perfect for friends and family.

Sancta – 6,203-6,529 SQ FT. Sancta offers a second level with an open loft overlooking the great room. The plan includes up to eight spacious bedrooms. The second level offers an optional deck that expands the entertainment space of the loft and an optional third-level sky deck, a spectacular space for entertaining.

Adjacent to Green Valley and a short drive from the airport, Oasi's ideal location enables residents to build their own oasis in the heart of Las Vegas. With easy access to Town Square, the Strip and an abundance of the best dining, shopping, and entertainment in the world, this new community is rich with history that can't be found anywhere else.

With a distinctive vision of community, Blue Heron is forging a new identity for the Las Vegas market as a destination for pioneering contemporary residential design, where wellness architecture is perfected, biophilic principles are brought to life, and a true sense of place is cultivated.

About Blue Heron

Established in 2004 by CEO and Founder Tyler Jones, Blue Heron is a design-led development firm crafted by custom creation and intentional innovation. Through its Vegas Modern™ design philosophy, the firm decodes the language by which human beings connect with their environment. In developing the blueprint for amplified living, Blue Heron creates new and novel experiences of exceptional quality, designed with both physical and human nature in mind.

Specializing in custom homes and boutique communities across Southern Nevada, Blue Heron is organized through a unique structure and workflow, integrating various professional disciplines, notable designers, builders, and architects. Blue Heron's portfolio of completed and in-development projects encompasses over 18 communities and 560 Homes. The team has won numerous design awards and has achieved Platinum LEED certification by the U.S. Green Building Council and Emerald certification by the National Green Building Standard.

