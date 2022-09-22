NEVADA KING PROVIDES UPDATE ON DRILLING AT ITS 100% OWNED ATLANTA GOLD MINE PROJECT, BATTLE MOUNTAIN TREND, NEVADA

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Nevada King Gold Corp. NKG NKGFF ("Nevada King" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an update on its 2022 Phase II resource expansion and definition drilling at its 5,166 hectare (19.94 square mile), 100% owned Atlanta Gold Mine Project, located in the prolific Battle Mountain Trend 264km northeast of Las Vegas, Nevada.

Highlights:

Nevada King has completed 68 reverse circulation (" RC ") holes totaling 5,038m , seven RC pre-collar holes totaling 623m , and nine core holes totaling 646m (see Figure 1).

has completed 68 reverse circulation (" ") holes totaling , seven RC pre-collar holes totaling , and nine core holes totaling (see Figure 1). Six batches of drill samples have been delivered to American Assay Labs in Reno, Nevada . The Company reported initial assay results on September 13, 2022 , including high-grade intervals of 120.4m of 1.49 g/t Au and 57.9m of 1.38 g/t Au , located south and southeast of the Atlanta pit. Further assay results are expected shortly.

. The Company reported initial assay results on , including high-grade intervals of and , located south and southeast of the pit. Further assay results are expected shortly. RC drilling is currently underway along the west wall of the historic pit where a fence of holes is testing the down-dip extension of the mineralized Atlanta Mine Fault Zone (" AMFZ ") to better define the dip and geometry of the down-dropped fault blocks across the AMFZ. This fence of holes is being drilled parallel to and westward from last year's drilling, which returned high-grade intercepts including 41.2m averaging 3.94 g/t Au, 64m averaging 3.35 g/t Au, and 54.9m averaging 5.34 g/t Au , starting at or near surface (see January 20, 2022 , news release).

") to better define the dip and geometry of the down-dropped fault blocks across the AMFZ. This fence of holes is being drilled parallel to and westward from last year's drilling, which returned high-grade intercepts including and , starting at or near surface (see , news release). Drill pad construction at the southwest corner of the pit is nearing completion where several vertical holes are planned. This area, which was previously inaccessible and has never been drill tested, coincides with portions of the AMFZ that were historically mined underground starting in the 1880s and continuing until the early 1940s.

Exploration Manager Cal Herron, P.Geo., stated: "Nevada King's 2022 program initially concentrated on step-out drilling from holes completed in 2021 along the northern and southern extensions of the AMFZ to further expand the perimeter of the 2020 Gustavson resource zone. At the same time, new drill roads and pad construction were undertaken along the western and southwestern sides of the Atlanta pit to access the down-dip extension of the AMFZ with vertical holes. Vertical holes are more cost-effective than angle holes and are also more effective in recovering high-grade gold mineralization hosted in strongly broken ground. Note that almost all of the historical drilling on the down-dip extension of the AMFZ was done utilizing angle holes due to poor road access, with poor recovery in these high-grade areas. This is particularly important at the southwestern corner of the pit in the vicinity of historical underground mine production where higher gold grade is anticipated to be hosted in broken ground at shallow depth.

"The first of these drill holes designed to test this highly prospective zone of the AMFZ was collared on September 20, 2022, and the other two drills will soon be added along the pit's western wall as pads and sumps are completed. This coming month will see a mixture of vertical RC and core holes chasing the down-dip and southern extensions of the high-grade mineralization hit at the bottom of the pit in 2021. If the Company's interpretation proves correct, these new holes have the potential to significantly add to gold endowment at Atlanta."

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Calvin R. Herron, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101").

About Nevada King Gold Corp.

Nevada King is the third largest mineral claim holder in the State of Nevada, behind Nevada Gold Mines (Barrick/Newmont) and Kinross Gold. Starting in 2016 the Company has staked large project areas hosting significant historical exploration work along the Battle Mountain trend located close to current or former producing gold mines. These project areas were initially targeted based on their potential for hosting multi-million-ounce gold deposits and were subsequently staked following a detailed geological evaluation. District-scale projects in Nevada King's portfolio include (1) the 100% owned Atlanta Mine, located 100km southeast of Ely, (2) the Lewis and Horse Mountain-Mill Creek projects, both located between Nevada Gold Mines' large Phoenix and Pipeline mines, and (3) the Iron Point project, located 35km east of Winnemucca, Nevada.

The Company is well funded with cash of approximately $19.2 million as of September 2022.

The Atlanta Mine is a historical gold-silver producer with a NI 43-101 compliant pit-constrained resource of 460,000 oz Au in the measured and indicated category (11.0M tonnes at 1.3 g/t) plus an inferred resource of 142,000 oz Au (5.3M tonnes at 0.83 g/t). See the NI 43-101 Technical Report on Resources titled "Atlanta Property, Lincoln County, NV" with an effective date of October 6, 2020, and a report date of December 22, 2020, as prepared by Gustavson Associates and filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

NI 43-101 Mineral Resources at the Atlanta Mine

Resource Category Tonnes (000's) Au Grade (ppm) Contained Au Oz (000's) Ag Grade (ppm) Contained Ag Oz (000's) Measured 4,130 1.51 200 14.0 1,860 Indicated 6,910 1.17 260 10.6 2,360 Measured + Indicated 11,000 1.30 460 11.9 4,220 Inferred 5,310 0.83 142 7.3 1,240

Please see the Company's website at www.nevadaking.ca.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

