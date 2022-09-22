Think Research Appoints John Hayes as Permanent Chief Financial Officer

Also promotes Patrick Craib to Chief Operating Officer.

Both appointments are expected to significantly contribute to a profitable growth strategy going forward.

TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Think Research Corporation THNK ("Think" or the "Company"), a healthcare technology company focused on transforming healthcare through knowledge-based digital health software solutions, is pleased to appoint John Hayes as Chief Financial Officer after working with the Board and Senior Management as Interim Chief Financial Officer. In addition, Patrick Craib has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer after helping the company to recognize $9 million cost savings and integration synergies over the past year.

Sachin Aggarwal, CEO, Think Research said, "We are very pleased that John Hayes has agreed to accept the role of permanent CFO with Think Research. His experience in financial reporting, complex capital markets transactions, and operations are perfectly aligned with Think's future strategic growth objectives. With his proven leadership skills, both the Board and Management are very excited that John has accepted the appointment. In addition, we are also pleased to announce that Patrick Craib has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer. Patrick has been instrumental in helping Think to recognize approximately $9 million of cost synergies and efficiencies over the past year and we anticipate that his operating discipline will continue to help Think to maximize profitable growth and shareholder value over time."

About John Hayes

Prior to joining Think Research, John served as CFO and COO at CarltonOne Engagement, CFO of Natraceuticals and RAND Worldwide, and was President at Engineering.com, Inc. John is a Chartered Professional Accountant and holds an MBA from Carnegie Mellon University, where he was awarded the Henry Ford II Scholarship for highest academic standing.

About Patrick Craib

Prior to Think, Patrick has held leadership roles at Scotiabank and Deloitte where he specialized in business and digital transformations which helped organizations to transform how services are delivered. His efforts resulted in $40 million of aggregate cost reductions and gross margin growth.

About Think Research Corporation

Think Research Corporation is an industry leader in delivering knowledge-based digital health software solutions. The Company's focused mission is to organize the world's health knowledge so everyone gets the best care. Its evidence-based healthcare technology solutions support the clinical decision-making process, standardize care, to facilitate better health care outcomes. The Company gathers, develops, and delivers knowledge-based solutions globally to customers which typically includes enterprise clients, hospitals, health regions, healthcare professionals, and / or governments. The Company has gathered a significant amount of data by building its repository of knowledge through its network and group of companies, including acquired companies.

Think licenses its solutions to over 13,000 facilities for over 300,000 primary care, acute care, and long-term care doctors, nurses and pharmacists that rely on the content and data provided by Think to support their practices. Millions of patients and residents annually receive better care due to the essential data that Think produces, manages, and delivers.

In addition, the Company collects and manages pharmaceutical and clinical trial data via the BioPharma Services entity that Think acquired on September 10, 2021. BioPharma Services is a leading provider of bioequivalence and Phase 1 clinical research services to pharmaceutical companies globally. Think's other services include a network of digital-first primary care clinics and medical clinics that provide elective surgery. Visit: www.thinkresearch.com .

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibilities for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information: https://www.thinkresearch.com/ca/investors/

SOURCE Think Research Corporation