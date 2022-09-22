Submit Release
Get a 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan at 3.65% APR in Brookfield, Wisconsin

Prospective buyers can finance a 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan at 3.65% APR for 60 months at Hall Volkswagen.

BROOKFIELD, Wis., Sep. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Customers at Hall Volkswagen in Brookfield, Wisconsin, can finance a 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan at 3.65% APR for 60 months.

Prospective buyers have to pay $18.26 for every $1,000 that they finance for a period of 60 months. Only eligible customers can qualify for this offer. Customers are required to apply for an auto loan at the dealership by filling out an online form. They must provide the dealership with personal information and employment details. Once the form is submitted, the dealership will work with different banks and lending organizations to develop a loan package that is not hard on buyers' wallets. Furthermore, if prospective buyers' credit situation is less than ideal, the dealership's finance team will try to tailor a finance package for them as well. Once the loan is approved, applicants can buy the model from Hall Volkswagen.

Prospective buyers must note that the offer ends on Oct. 3, 2022. Therefore, all interested parties are encouraged to visit https://www.hallvw.com/ or call 262-782-5300 for more information. They can also visit the dealership at 19809 West Bluemound Road, Brookfield, WI.

Media Contact

Charlie Hall, Hall Volkswagen, 866-633-2901, chall@hallcars.com

SOURCE Hall Volkswagen

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


