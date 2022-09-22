Submit Release
CIBC Asset Management announces CIBC ETF cash distributions for September 2022

TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - CIBC CM CM – CIBC Asset Management Inc. today announced the September 2022 cash distributions for CIBC ETFs and ETF Series of the CIBC Fixed Income Pools, which distribute monthly and quarterly.

Unitholders of record on September 28, 2022, will receive cash distributions payable on October 5, 2022. Details of the final "per unit" distribution amounts are as follows:

CIBC ETF

Ticker
Symbols

Exchange

Cash Distribution
Per Unit ($)

CIBC Active Investment Grade Corporate
Bond ETF

CACB

TSX

$0.047

CIBC Active Investment Grade Floating
Rate Bond ETF

CAFR

TSX

$0.043

CIBC Flexible Yield ETF (CAD-Hedged)    

CFLX   

TSX

$0.056

CIBC Conservative Fixed Income Pool ETF

CCNS

TSX

$0.034

CIBC Core Fixed Income Pool ETF

CCRE

TSX

$0.039

CIBC Core Plus Fixed Income Pool

CPLS

TSX

$0.039

CIBC Canadian Bond Index ETF

CCBI

TSX

$0.038

CIBC Global Bond ex-Canada Index ETF
(CAD-Hedged)

CGBI

TSX

$0.023

CIBC Canadian Equity Index ETF

CCEI

TSX

$0.153

CIBC U.S. Equity Index ETF

CUEI

TSX

$0.066

CIBC International Equity Index ETF

CIEI

TSX

$0.132

CIBC Sustainable Canadian Core Plus Bond
Fund

CSCP

NEO

$0.036

CIBC Qx Canadian Low Volatility Dividend
ETF

CQLC

NEO

$0.044

CIBC Qx U.S. Low Volatility Dividend ETF

CQLU

NEO

$0.027

CIBC Qx International Low Volatility
Dividend ETF

CQLI

NEO

$0.053

CIBC Sustainable Conservative Balanced
Solution ETF

CSCB

NEO

$0.01

CIBC Sustainable Balanced Solution ETF

CSBA

NEO

$0.000

CIBC Sustainable Balanced Growth
Solution ETF

CSBG

NEO

$0.000

CIBC ETFs are managed by CIBC Asset Management Inc., a subsidiary of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange traded funds (ETFs). Please read the CIBC ETFs prospectus or ETF Facts document before investing. To obtain a copy, call 1-888-888-3863, ask your advisor or visit www.cibc.com/etfs. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. CIBC ETFs are offered by registered dealers.

Morningstar® Canada Core Bond Index™, Morningstar® Global ex-Canada Core Bond Hedged CAD Index™, Morningstar® Canada Domestic Index™, Morningstar® US Target Market Exposure Index™ and Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index™ are trademarks or service marks of Morningstar, Inc., and have been licensed for use for certain purposes by CIBC Asset Management. CIBC Canadian Bond Index ETF, CIBC Global Bond ex-Canada Index ETF (CADHedged), CIBC Canadian Equity Index ETF, CIBC U.S. Equity Index ETF, and CIBC International Equity Index ETF (collectively, the CIBC Index ETFs) are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Morningstar, and Morningstar makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in the CIBC Index ETFs.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 13 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets businesses, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/en/about-cibc/media-centre.html.

About CIBC Asset Management

CIBC Asset Management, Inc. (CAM), the asset management subsidiary of CIBC, provides a range of high-quality investment management services and solutions to retail and institutional investors. CAM's offerings include: a comprehensive platform of mutual funds, strategic managed portfolio solutions, discretionary investment management services for high-net-worth individuals, and institutional portfolio management. CAM is one of Canada's largest asset management firms, with over $170 billion in assets under administration as of August 2022.

