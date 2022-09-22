Submit Release
Hexaware Announced as a Finalist for the 2022 ITSMA Marketing Excellence Awards

ISELIN, N.J., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ITSMA, a Momentum company, has announced Hexaware Technologies as a finalist in its 25th Annual Marketing Excellence Awards (MEA) Program.

The MEA program evaluates and honors B2B marketing solutions and services geared towards attaining significant business growth through thoughtfully-crafted strategies and a holistic approach. The key dimensions considered while assessing the marketing success of solution providers are:

  • Customer-focus
  • Innovation
  • Execution
  • Business Impact

Dave Munn, Chief Community Officer & President of ITSMA, said, "In the rapidly changing, ever evolving world of B2B marketing, it's humbling to realize we are celebrating 25 years of marketing excellence. This year, our submissions epitomize how far marketing has come in the last quarter century. We have an evolution from the role of marketing becoming a strategic growth driver for the business. It's an exciting time to be a B2B marketer."

Hexaware is a finalist in the 'Embedding ABM Programs' category at the 2022 ITSMA Marketing Excellence Awards. Its journey of creating impactful ABM programs with a solid focus on establishing benchmarks in customer-centricity has been recognized by the MEA program.

Nidhi Alexander, CMO Hexaware, said, "We are glad that our strategic efforts align with the evolving standards in marketing while we strive to raise the bar consistently with our passion for creativity and customer satisfaction. We will continue to invest in strengthening our marketing and communication strategies and create smiles for all our stakeholders."

An international panel of marketing executives and experts will select the winners, who will be announced at a special awards ceremony on October 25th during ITSMA's Marketing Vision conference, October 24-26, at the Kimpton Marlowe Hotel in Cambridge, MA.

For more information about ITSMA's 2022 Marketing Vision conference, please visit: https://www.itsma.com/training-and-events/marketing-vision-2022/.

For details on Hexaware's services and offerings, visit https://hexaware.com/.

About Hexaware

Hexaware is a global IT, BPS and consulting services company empowering businesses worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed.

Learn more about Hexaware at http://www.hexaware.com. Take an immersive 360° virtual tour of our campuses worldwide at https://www.hexawareimmersive.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/530945/Hexaware.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hexaware-announced-as-a-finalist-for-the-2022-itsma-marketing-excellence-awards-301630728.html

SOURCE Hexaware Technologies Ltd.

