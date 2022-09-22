Global Silicon Dioxide (SiO2) Market to Grow at a CAGR of ~7% during 2022-2031; Market to Expand on the Back of Natural Availability of Silicon Dioxide and Growing Adoption in Construction

New York, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kenneth Research has published a detailed market report on ‘ Global Silicon Dioxide (SiO2) Market ' for the forecast period, i.e. 2022 – 2031, which includes the following factors:

Market growth over the forecast period

Detailed regional synopsis

Market segmentation

Growth drivers

Profiling of key market players

Global Silicon Dioxide (SiO2) Market Size:

The global silicon dioxide (SiO2) market catered an approximate revenue figure of USD 8.35 billion in the year 2021 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of ~7% over the forecast period, i.e., 2022 – 2031. The growth of the market can be ascribed to the natural availability of silicon dioxide (SiO2), along with its remarkable properties such as anti-caking and high-temperature stability. Moreover, the nature of silicon towards protection against diffusion of dopants, i.e., a process used for controlling impurities into a material to change its electrical, optical or structural properties, is also expected to add in to the market growth in the coming years. Furthermore, the rising demand for silicon dioxide (SiO2) in the construction industry and electronic industry are considered to positively influence the market growth. According to the statistics from the U.S Geological Survey (USGS), the worldwide production of silicon materials in the year 2020, accounted nearly to 8000 thousand metric tons.

Get a Sample PDF of This Report @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10094819

Global Silicon Dioxide (SiO2) Market: Key Takeaways

The North America region gained the largest portion of the revenue in 2021

The amorphous segment to dominate the revenue graph

Food & Beverage segment remains prominent in the end users segment

Increasing Production of Silicon across the World to Boost Market Growth

Silicon dioxide (SiO2), also referred as silica, is a natural compound that consists of two materials procured from the earth's crust, i.e., silicon (Si) and oxygen (O2). It is generally sourced from water, plants, animals, and from the earth's crust, wherein, the earth's crust alone accounts to 59% of total available silica. Silicon dioxide (SiO2) is a translucent, shapeless solid, with no fragrance. Silicon dioxide (SiO2) is used in the construction of industry as a building material, microelectronics, fiber optics, and solar panels. It was noted that global silicon production amounted to an estimated total of approximately 8.7 million metric tons in 2021. This figure marks the peak of global silicon production before the period of forecast. Hence, backed by the wide usage of silicon dioxide, and increasing production of it around the world, the global silicon dioxide (SiO2) market is estimated to be propelled significantly.

In addition to this, silicon dioxide is used widely in healthcare sector to make health supplements. Owing to the rapid expansion of healthcare sector across the globe, the global silicon dioxide (SiO2) market is anticipated to experience a significant growth over the projection period. Additionally, increasing rate of researcher pool's expansion, and growing expenditure on research works worldwide for continuous improvement of SiO2 products are estimated to significantly fuel the growth of the market. According to a report published by United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, between 2014 and 2018, the researcher pool grew at a rate of 13.7%, which is three times faster than the global population. This depicts into 8,854 million full-time equivalent (FTE) researchers by 2018. In 28 countries, researcher density expanded by at least 20% over this period.

Browse to access In-depth research report on Global Silicon Dioxide (SiO2) Market with detailed charts and figures: https://www.kennethresearch.com/report-details/silicon-dioxide-sio2-market/10094819

Global Silicon Dioxide (SiO2) Market: Regional Overview

The global silicon dioxide (SiO2) market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Growing Healthcare Advancements throughout the Region Propelled Market Growth in the North America Region

The silicon dioxide (SiO2) market in the North America region witnessed modest growth in the year 2021, on the back of technological development and increasing use of silicon dioxide (SiO2) among industries. It is further estimated to elevate substantially over the forecast period on the back of the presence of a developed healthcare industry, the easy availability of better medical facilities, backed by the favourable medical policies in the region. As SiO2 is significantly used in a good quantity to make health supplements, the growth of healthcare sector is highly anticipated to positively influence the market growth. In addition to this, growing healthcare expenditure in overall GDP over the region is also expected to boost the market growth. As per the data by the World Bank, as of 2019, the current health spending accounted for 16.32% of GDP in North America.

Increasing Industrialization in the Asia Pacific Region to Propel the Regional Market

On the other hand, the market in the Asia Pacific region is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. The growth of the market can be attributed to the availability of resources and investment platforms, along with the growing industrialization & development in the region. Additionally, the proper maintenance of buildings and development in microelectronics industry are certain factors that are anticipated to show growth in the market. According to the U.S Geological Survey (USGS), in the Asia Pacific region, China accounted to an approximate of 68% of the global estimated production of silicon material in the year 2020.

Get a Sample PDF of the Global Silicon Dioxide (SiO2) Market @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10094819

The study further incorporates Y-O-Y growth, demand & supply and forecast future opportunity in:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).

Global Silicon Dioxide (SiO2) Market, Segmentation by Form

Amorphous

Quartz

Crystalline

Cristobalite

Tridymite

The amorphous segment held the major market share in the year 2021 and is estimated to continue growing at a modest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be associated with the wide applications of amorphous silicon across industries such as paints & coatings, and glass & ceramics, among others. As a result of its mechanical resistance, high dielectric strength, and selectivity for chemical modification, amorphous silica is used as a key material in microelectronics and chromatograph which is anticipated to drive the growth of the segment furthermore. It is noted that, amorphous silicon is a direct-bandgap material that only requires about 1% of silicon to make crystalline silicon-based solar cells.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of figures, Chart, etc. @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10094819

Global Silicon Dioxide (SiO2) Market, Segmentation by End Users

Electrical

Food & Beverage

Chemical

Pharmaceuticals

The pharmaceuticals segment is anticipated to show substantial growth over the projection period. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the existence of a huge patient pool that requires medicinal treatment. Moreover, rising healthcare expenditure per capita on healthcare is also estimated to propel the growth of the market. According to the data by The World Bank, as of 2019, current health expenditure per capita among the global population was USD 1,121.97.

Global Silicon Dioxide (SiO2) Market, Segmentation by Application

Adhesives & Sealants

Food Additives

Composites

Coatings

Greases

Printing & Packaging

Global Silicon Dioxide (SiO2) Market, Segmentation by Source

Few of the well-known market leaders in the global silicon dioxide (SiO2) market that are profiled by Kenneth Research are American Elements, Toyo Soda Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Merck KGaA, Tokuyama Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, GOLOVACH QUARTZ, Short Mountain Silica (Thiele Kaolin Co.), Wacker Chemie AG, CABOT CORPORATION, Kurt J. Lesker Company and others.

Enquiry before Buying This Report @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10094819

Recent Developments in the Global Silicon Dioxide (SiO2) Market

In January 2022, Evonik introduced "ELATUR DINCD," a new generation of plasticizer. The product's purpose is to make interior and outdoor applications, including floor covering and textile materials, easier. It combines great UV resistance with low temperature flexibility.

In February 2022, Wacker, a business with headquarters in Munich, received IATF accreditation for its silicone operations in the electro-mobility sector. The business is permitted to provide developed silicone materials directly to automakers.

Browse More Related Reports:

Concrete Admixtures Market Segmentation by Type (Water Reducing, Retarders, Accelerators, Bonding Agents, Corrosion Inhibitors, and Others); and by Application (Residential, Infrastructural, Commercial, and Others)-Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2021-2030

Epoxy Resins Market Segmentation by Type (Diglycidyl Ether Bisphenol A (DGBEA), Diglycidyl Ether Bisphenol F (DGBEF), Novolac, Aliphatic, Glycidylamine, and Others); by Physical Form (Solid, Liquid, and Solution); by Application (Paints & Coatings, Adhesives, Composites, Electronic Encapsulation, and Others); by End User (Building & Construction, Transportation, General Industrial, Consumer Goods, Wind Power, Aerospace, Marine, and Others)-Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2031

Bentonite Market Analysis by Product Type (Sodium, Calcium, and Others); by Distribution Channel (Direct Company Sales, Distributors & Dealers/Retailers, and Direct Import); by Application (Pet Litter, Foundry Molding Sands, Civil Engineering, Iron Ore Pelletizing, Drilling Fluids, Oil Absorbents, and Others) and by End User (Animal Care, Construction, Oil & Gas, Paper & Pulp, Food & Beverages, Personal Care/Cosmetics and Others)-Global Supply & Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2010-2026

Hydrogenation Catalyst Market Analysis by Product Type (Precious Metal-Based Hydrogenation Catalyst, Common Metal Based Hydrogenation Catalyst, and Alloys & Others); by Form (Heterogeneous, and Homogenous); and by End Use Industry (Chemical, Oil & Gas, Food, Pharmaceutical, Polymer, and Environmental)-Global Supply & Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2021-2031

Solar Water Desalination Plant Market Analysis by Membrane Process (Solar-Powered Reverse Osmosis, Electro-Dialysis & Electro-Dialysis Reversal, Membrane Desalination, and Nano Filtration); by Method (Solar-Power Humidification-Dehumidification (HDH) Desalination, Solar Diffusion Driven Desalination, Concentrated Solar Power (CSP)-Based Desalination, Solar Pond Desalination, and Others); and by Application (Industrial, Agriculture, Municipal, and Commercial)-Global Supply & Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2021-2031

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a leading service provider for strategic market research and consulting. We aim to provide unbiased, unparalleled market insights and industry analysis to help industries, conglomerates and executives to take wise decisions for their future marketing strategy, expansion and investment, etc. We believe every business can expand to its new horizon, provided a right guidance at a right time is available through strategic minds. Our out of box thinking helps our clients to take wise decision so as to avoid future uncertainties.

Contact for more Info:

AJ Daniel

Email: info@kennethresearch.com

U.S. Phone: +1 313 462 0609