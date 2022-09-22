The Value Of Hemodynamic Monitoring Devices Market Is Expected To Reach USD 1,566.7 Million By 2028, At A CAGR Of 6.1%.

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 974.3 million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.1%, Market Trends – Increased use in post-operative care

Rising prevalence of cardiovascular disorders and diabetes are among some of the key factors driving revenue growth of the global hemodynamic monitoring devices market ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global hemodynamic monitoring devices market size is expected to reach USD 1,566.7 Million at a steady CAGR of 6.1% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Hemodynamic monitoring devices help in monitoring blood volume, ECG, heart rate, blood gas analysis, blood pressure, central venous pressure, temperature, and oxygen perfusion/peripheral venous oxygen saturation. These devices are also useful in monitoring patients in critical care units after surgery. Significant increase in the number of surgeries and new hospitals being built in developing countries are other major factors driving market growth. Growing trend of hospital system digitalization and integration of monitoring devices with computers is gaining traction across developing as well as developed countries, which is propelling market revenue growth. Integrated systems allow critical care unit personnel to view various parameters of patients using a single machine. This makes the whole procedure easier for hospital staff and reduces chance of errors.

The report studies the historical data of the hemodynamic monitoring devices market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects. The report offers an accurate forecast estimation of the hemodynamic monitoring devices industry based on the recent technological and research advancements. It also offers valuable data to assist the investors in formulating strategic business investment plans and capitalize on the emerging growth prospects in the hemodynamic monitoring devices market. The study on the Global hemodynamic monitoring devices Market is the latest report covering the impact analysis of the currently ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has directly affected the market by causing disruptions in the global supply chains and indirectly by inducing financial difficulties.

The researchers have considered all the factors influencing the growth of the Hemodynamic Monitoring Devices market on the global and regional scale. The report considers the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the key influencing factors of the Hemodynamic Monitoring Devices market. The pandemic has disrupted the supply chains and economic scenario of the market and has hindered the growth of the market. The report discusses in detail the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Hemodynamic Monitoring Devices market and its key segments. The report also offers a current and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

GE Healthcare, Drager Medical GmbH, Edward Lifesciences Corporation, Philips Medical, Hemo Sapiens, Inc., Deltex Medical, Lidco Group, Schwarzer Cardiotek GmbH, Tensys Medical Inc., and Koninklijke Philips NV.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Disposable segment revenue is expected to register a rapid growth rate during the forecast period due to increase in deployment in casualty rooms and critical care units. Certain procedures require use of invasive equipment, which cannot be reused on another patient, invasive catheters, for instance, and this is driving revenue growth of the disposable segment.

Minimally invasive hemodynamic monitoring systems segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid growth rate during the forecast period. Minimally invasive hemodynamic monitoring systems reduce risk of internal infections and are more patient-friendly, and preference for these systems is relatively high. Minimally invasive cardiac output monitors allow for better time efficiency in the emergency department and offer valuable information regarding a patient’s cardiovascular status.

In October 2020, Getinge launched NICCI, which is an advanced hemodynamic monitoring device used to gain continuous and non-invasive hemodynamic insights. The device helps in reducing risks of severe complications in patients with low blood pressure. Risks associated with hypotension can be reduced with continuous, non-invasive blood pressure monitoring. The product has already been awarded Red Dot Award 2020 for its design.

Emergen Research has segmented the global hemodynamic monitoring devices market on the basis of product, type, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Monitors

Disposables

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Minimally Invasive Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems

Invasive Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems

Noninvasive Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Hospitals

Clinics and ambulatory care centers

Home care settings

The Global Hemodynamic Monitoring Devices Market is further analyzed across the key geographical locations where the market has expanded to a significant size. The key region analyzed are North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers a country-wise analysis to provide a comprehensive analysis of the Hemodynamic Monitoring Devices market in terms of production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import/export, revenue contribution, trends, and presence of prominent players in each region.

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Thank you for reading our report. To inquire about customization or any query about the report, please get in touch with us. Our team will make sure the report is best suited to your needs. Emergen Research also offers a country-wise customized report as per clients’ needs.

