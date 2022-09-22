Feel Therapeutics Launches its Ground-breaking Digital Precision Medicine Platform to Enable the Era of Precision Neuroscience and Psychiatry

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Feel Therapeutics Inc., a leading company developing digital biomarkers and therapeutics to bring objective measurement and data in mental health, today announced the launch of its Digital Precision Medicine Platform. Through its proprietary platform, Feel is able to collect clinically valuable data points passively and on a 24/7 basis to generate real-world evidence (RWE) and discover novel digital biomarkers and endpoints.



"Until now the only way to assess the progression of disease in neuroscience and psychiatry was through episodic and subjective self-reported questionnaires and clinical assessments at the point of care. Feel Therapeutics enables a new era of monitoring and measuring those conditions in an objective, passive, and continuous way," said George Eleftheriou, CEO and co-founder of Feel Therapeutics

Objective, Passive, and Continuous Data for Mental Health and Neuroscience

The Digital Precision Medicine Platform combines physiological data gathered through Feel's Data Monitoring Device with digital data gathered from the Feel Mobile app. Their proprietary Data Monitoring Device monitors physiological signals to detect changes in an individual's mood, stress, sleep, and a variety of other mental health metrics and markers. The device measures electrodermal activity (EDA), heart rate variability (HRV), skin temperature, and physical activity, which are proven to express changes in the response of the Autonomic Nervous System and correlated with a variety of mental conditions.

At the same time, the Feel Mobile app passively collects information through mobile phone sensors (for example accelerometer and GPS) as well as voice and text data provided by the user, and a number of electronic patient reported outcomes (ePROs) and electronic Clinical Outcome Assessments (eCOAs).

Discover Novel Digital Endpoints and Generate Real-world Evidence

To process and analyze this rich array of real-world, high-quality data, the company has built a large scale machine learning experimentation platform. This platform, in addition to multiple validated frameworks and algorithms, allows Feel to explore and discover novel digital endpoints and biomarkers that bring neuroscience, psychiatry, and mental health research into the age of precision medicine. As a case in point, the company, together with academic collaborators, recently validated the effectiveness and accuracy of using EDA and HRV as objective biomarkers of stress in two peer-reviewed publications.

Feel is also collaborating with partners in pharma and clinical research to create powerful real-world evidence in psychiatry, neuroscience, and other therapeutic areas with psychological burden of disease. As part of that, the company recently announced its partnership with EvidentIQ, a leading clinical data science group. The companies will work together on data linkage of Feel's continuous, physiological data and EvidentIQ's self-reported patient data to offer an advanced decentralized clinical trial (DCT) experience. Feel also has ongoing partnerships with two global top 10 pharma companies.

About Feel Therapeutics

Feel Therapeutics, Inc. is developing Digital Biomarkers and Therapeutics to bring objective data and measurement in the way we diagnose, manage, and care for Mental Health. The company is backed by top-tier investors (Felicis, Anthemis, SOSV) and has partnerships with large pharmaceutical companies to develop novel digital biomarkers and bring digital health solutions to market as standalone programs or alongside medications. Feel Therapeutics is headquartered in San Francisco, with additional offices in Europe. For more information, visit http://www.feeltherapeutics.com .

Contact us at info@feeltherapeutics.com