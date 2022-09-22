Submit Release
Special Representative for the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) Sung Kim’s Travel to Seoul, Republic of Korea (ROK)

U.S. Special Representative for the DPRK Ambassador Sung Kim traveled to Seoul from September 17 to 22 and participated in meetings with ROK government officials to discuss a broad range of DPRK-related issues, including the DPRK’s recent escalatory actions, the U.S.-ROK Alliance, and significant human rights concerns in the DPRK. Special Representative Kim met with Minister of Unification Kwon Young-se, Ministry of Foreign Affairs First Vice Foreign Minister Cho Hyun-dong, Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Kim Gunn, and Ambassador-at-Large on North Korean Human Rights Lee Shin-hwa. He also delivered remarks at the World Knowledge Forum on September 21.

