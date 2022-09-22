Clinical Perinatal Software Market : Growing at a CAGR of 7.9% : Will Hit USD 393.3 Mn by 2027 : Says Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

The growing birth rate is one of the significant factors influencing market growth.

Clinical Perinatal Software Market Size – USD 212.6 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 7.9%, Market Trends –Advancement in technology” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global clinical perinatal software market is projected to be worth USD 393.3 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The clinical perinatal software is observing high demand attributed to growing birth rates. Perinatal care emphasizes less on the identification of the early health issue symptoms of babies and more on addressing those health issues, which comprise postpartum depression and shaken baby syndrome, among others that the mother and baby might face may face during birth time or before/after it.

New genomic technology is of immense significance in transforming perinatal screening, and hence propel the demand for clinical perinatal software. Pregnant women, at present, are able to get the babies screened for any chromosomal disorders, including Down syndrome, deploying a novel blood test to assess placenta DNA.

The major companies Covered in the report are:

PeriGen Inc., Edan Instruments Inc., Clinical computer Systems, CooperSurgical Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Cognitive Medical Systems, Perigen Inc., AS Software Inc., GE Healthcare, Bionet

The report comprises an exhaustive overview of the Clinical Perinatal Software market, focusing on its leading players and their lucrative business expansion initiatives. It provides the reader with essential conclusive data and information concerning the Clinical Perinatal Software market’s growth, assessed on both regional and global levels. Hence, the sample copy of the ‘Global Clinical Perinatal Software Market’ research report is inclusive of a brief analysis of the Clinical Perinatal Software industry, the competitive landscape, regional overview, technological innovation, and future market developments, which are based on a practical research methodology.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Standalone

Integrated

Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Cloud-Based

On-Premises

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Fetal Monitor Data Services

Workflow Management

Patient Documentation

The report also provides an extensive analysis of the key market elements, such as drivers, constraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and micro and macro-economic factors. The exhaustive SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis included in the report are intended to help the reader tactfully formulate business growth strategies. Strategic recommendations for the established market players assist them in fortifying their financial positions in the market.

Geographical Scenario:

The global Clinical Perinatal Software market has been categorized into several important geographical regions. In this section, authors of the report have studied the presence of the global Clinical Perinatal Software market across major geographies. Moreover, the estimated market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other crucial elements of each regional segment have been detailed in the report.

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

