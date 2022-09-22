Centbee Co-Founder Angus Brown appointed Chairman of the BSV Blockchain Technical Standards Committee
The Bitcoin Association has announced the appointment of Centbee CEO Angus Brown as the Chairperson of the Bitcoin Association’s Technical Standards Committee.JOHANNESBURG , GAUTENG , SOUTH AFRICA, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Bitcoin Association based in Zug, Switzerland has announced the appointment of Centbee Co-Founder and CEO, Angus Brown, as the Chairperson of the Bitcoin Association’s Technical Standards Committee.
Brown, a long-standing member of the committee and an expert in digital payments, banking and blockchain will chair the committee responsible for the development of global standards for the BSV blockchain. The Technical Standards Committee (TSC) aims to promote technical excellence and increase the utility of the BSV blockchain as digital cash and enhance interoperability through standardisation.
“Standards make it easier for developers to build unique offerings, and to leverage off other members of the BSV blockchain ecosystem. An ecosystem needs interoperability, and technical standards allow for this to be done faster with less legal and commercial risk. The TSC is highly professional in its processes, making sure that all contributions are fairly assessed. Developers who contribute to the creation of standards must be protected, and the people who use the resultant standards and libraries are protected from unnecessary legal risk.”
Speaking on his appointment, Brown stressed that the TSC is not an ‘ivory tower’ and should be in the trenches with the BSV blockchain community, understanding their challenges and helping to identify areas where standards and tools can help the community advance faster.
“As a leading brand in the BSV blockchain ecosystem, Centbee adopts published standards that benefit our customers, partners and investors. We’re advocates for the BSV blockchain because of its inherent benefits of being an immutable, transparent and public ledger as well as being one of the few blockchains that has been proven to actually scale – providing fast, seamless and low cost transactions for everyone.”
Heidi Patmore
Centbee
heidi@centbee.com