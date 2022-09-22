Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,972 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 250,847 in the last 365 days.

BTCS Inc. Announces Ringing of the NASDAQ Closing Bell to Celebrate Milestone

/EIN News/ -- Silver Spring, MD, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCS Inc. (Nasdaq: BTCS) (“BTCS” or the “Company”), a blockchain technology-focused company, announced today, the Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Charles Allen will ring the Nasdaq MarketSite Closing Bell in Times Square, New York on Monday, September 26, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) in celebration of the one-year anniversary of listing on the Nasdaq. BTCS was listed on the Nasdaq on September 14, 2021.

The ceremony will begin at 3:45 pm ET and can be viewed at: https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony

“I am honored to ring the Nasdaq closing bell alongside my colleagues on the executive team and board of directors. The bell ringing ceremony signifies a milestone for the company. We are grateful to our strategic partners and valued shareholders for their continued support over the years. A special thanks to our friends and families who followed us on this journey”, said Charles Allen.

About BTCS:

BTCS is an early mover in the blockchain, and digital asset ecosystem and the first “Pure Play” U.S. publicly traded company focused on blockchain infrastructure and technology. Through its blockchain infrastructure operations, the Company secures Proof-of-Stake blockchains by actively validating blockchain transactions and is rewarded with native digital tokens. The Company is developing a proprietary Staking-as-a-Service platform to allow users to stake, and delegate supported cryptocurrencies through a non-custodial platform, which it plans to integrate with its Digital Asset Dashboard, now in beta release. BTCS’ proprietary Digital Asset Platform currently supports six exchanges and over 800 digital assets, and the Company plans to further broaden its suite of performance-tracking tools, add additional centralized and decentralized exchanges, as well as wallets, and stake pool monitoring. For more information visit: www.btcs.com.

Contact information:

Investor Relations
Adele Carey, VP of Investor Relations
a.carey@btcs.com

Public Relations:
Mercy Chikowore
m.chikowore@btcs.com 


Primary Logo

You just read:

BTCS Inc. Announces Ringing of the NASDAQ Closing Bell to Celebrate Milestone

Distribution channels: Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.