Clearmind Applies for Patent to Treat Obesity and Metabolic Syndrome

VANCOUVER, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CSE: CMND), (OTC Pink: CMNDF), (FSE: CWY0) (“Clearmind” or the "Company"), a biotech company focused on discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to solve major undertreated health problems, today announced it has filed a provisional patent application related to metabolic syndromes including obesity.

The patent application is another result of the company’s ongoing collaboration with SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPRC) ("SciSparc"), a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focusing on the development of therapies to treat disorders of the central nervous system, and with the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

The patent application is the third application resulting from the collaboration with SciSparc, referring to the proprietary combination of Clearmind's MEAI, a novel proprietary psychedelic treatment for various addictions, and SciSparc's Palmitoylethanolamide (PEA), the active ingredient of its proprietary CannAmide™, which is used for treating obesity and its related metabolic disorders.

"Food addiction and obesity are an epidemic raging in the United States and around the world, yet there are few safe and effective anti-obesity treatments on the market," said Dr. Adi Zuloff-Shani, Clearmind's Chief Executive Officer.

"In pre-clinical studies MEAI has shown great potential in its ability to treat different addictions. Certain metabolic syndromes Can be associated to addictive behaviors, and we believe combining MEAI with SciSparc's CannAmide™ may create a valuable tool for treating these conditions."

The study was conducted as part of Clearmind’s research and development projects with the Hebrew University’s Obesity and Metabolism Laboratory, which is led by Joseph Tam, D.M.D., Ph.D., Associate Professor of Pharmacology at the University’s Institute for Drug Research.

“This new patent application continues Clearmind’s strategy since inception to enhance its IP portfolio to create state-of-the-art psychedelic drug candidates, to better serve patients in need,” said Dr. Zuloff-Shani.

About Clearmind Medicine Inc.

Clearmind is a psychedelic pharmaceutical biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to solve widespread and underserved health problems, including alcohol use disorder. Its primary objective is to research and develop psychedelic-based compounds and attempt to commercialize them as regulated medicines, foods or supplements.

The Company’s intellectual portfolio currently consists of six patent families. The Company intends to seek additional patents for its compounds whenever warranted and will remain opportunistic regarding the acquisition of additional intellectual property to build its portfolio.

Shares of Clearmind are listed for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "CMND", the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “CWYO” and on the OTC Markets under the symbol "CMNDF".

