Removable Partial Dentures Market to Rise at 8.10% CAGR, surpass US$ 3042.5 Mn value by 2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

North America is accountable for nearly 39.90% market share in the global removable partial dentures market. Following North America, Europe is said to hold a 30% market share in the global removable partial dentures market

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global removable partial dentures market is projected to reach a value of US$ 3042.5 Mn in 2032, with the sales growing at a robust CAGR of 8.10% from the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. Predicted to reach an estimated US$ 1291.1 Mn by the end of 2022, the removable partial dentures market is fueled by benefits like easy usage, affordability, broader application, and others.



Removal partial dentures are fit and recommended to replace up to three or more consecutively missing teeth. This is the general procedure so that normal function and aesthetics can be revived. These dental prosthetics aid patients in chewing and stabilizing their remaining healthy and natural teeth. The removable partial dentures are usually used by people who cannot opt for fixed partial dentures or implant-supported prostheses.

These dentures are registering a surge in demand due to popularity among, both, the young and the elderly. In addition to this, progression in technology is also contributing to the target market growth during this period of observation. Integration of technological advancements in the production of dentures ensures easier and higher adoption rates among patients.

Moreover, the application of 3D printing technology is expected to generate new lucrative opportunities for the removable partial dentures market. Rising incorporation of digitization solutions also contribute to the market growth. Increasing teeth loss, rising disposable income and the growing geriatric population are some of the other factors that supplement the expansion of the removable partial dentures market. Again, the demand for quality dental care and increasing life expectancy of the adult population is further propelling the target market over the forecast period.

“Rising adoption of advancing technology in the manufacturing process such as the 3D printing technology, computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) and computer-aided design (CAD) will likely drive the market growth of the removable partial dentures over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Increasing adoption of new technology trends in dentistry will strengthen future possibilities.

North America is predicted to account for 39.90% market share.

Europe is expected to hold about 30% of the overall market share.

Start-ups in the market are rapidly adopting the newest technological advancements.

Dental clinics segment is expected to account for the largest revenue share.





Competitive Landscape

VITA Zahnfabrik, H. Rauter GmbH & Co.KG., Yamahachi Dental Products, Aspen Dental Management, Den-Mat Holdings, Kanfit 3D Ltd., Renishaw plc., Beta Health Association Inc., Polident, and Klema among others are some of the major players in the removable partial dentures market profiled in the full version of the report.

Leading market players are keen on product development and rebranding strategies to retain a competitive advantage. Adoption of latest technology into their products and their manufacturing process is another tactics employed by these businesses.

More Insights into Removable Partial Dentures Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global removable partial dentures market, providing historical data from 2016 to 2021 and forecast statistics for 2022 to 2032. To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented based on material type (acrylic, flexible thermoplastics, replacement partials, combination of metal/ acrylic, cast metal), end user (hospitals, dental clinics, dental schools, laboratories), and region.

According to the latest FMI reports, based on region, removable partial dentures market in North America is expected to display significant growth over the forecast period. The regional market is predicted to acquire about 39.90% of the total market share. This growth is attributed to the enhanced healthcare facilities, better economic conditions, and supportive government policies. Growing investments into research and development activities, a preventive approach to oral care and hygiene, and increasing demand for dental services further supplement the regional market growth.

The removable partial dentures market in Europe is predicted to hold over 30% of the market share. Heightened awareness of dental products and services coupled with increasing investment by market players will drive the market in this region.

Based on segmentation, in terms of application, the dental clinics segment is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period.

