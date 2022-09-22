Introducing Whistle for Cloudbeds: The New Guest Engagement Solution Powered by Cloudbeds

Cloudbeds customers can now take advantage of a fully-integrated enhanced guest engagement solution for faster response times, tailored experiences and improved communication throughout the entire guest journey

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudbeds , the hospitality management platform powering more reservations and happier guests for lodging businesses around the globe, announced today the release of Whistle for Cloudbeds, an enhanced guest engagement solution powered by Cloudbeds. Whistle for Cloudbeds gives lodging businesses the tools to drive incremental revenue, increase guest satisfaction, streamline internal operations and deliver more meaningful contact and customized interactions throughout the entire guest journey from discovery to post-stay.



“Guest expectations are changing fast at a critical time for the hospitality industry,” said Richard Castle, co-founder and COO of Cloudbeds. “Lodging businesses are under pressure to meet and exceed guest expectations at a time when a lot of them are still short-staffed. Whistle for Cloudbeds helps lodging businesses meet the changing expectations of their increasingly tech-savvy guests by enabling the same kind of instant, convenient experience that they get from other tech-enabled businesses. It delivers five-star guest engagement services that build a better, stronger connection with guests through more contact, authentic and customized interactions and more efficient service.”

Whistle for Cloudbeds is integrated within the Cloudbeds Hospitality Platform for a streamlined experience. Its seamless union enables greater interoperability with a unified inbox, live chat tools with website and booking engine integrations, digital registration cards, guest notes, and more.

Chris Hilt, general manager of Orchard Canyon on Oak Creek, a collection of cabins located in Sedona, Ariz., said, “Whistle integrates right into Cloudbeds seamlessly. Our staff saves an estimated seven hours per week by automating our pre-arrival communication. Plus, we are able to respond to in-stay requests more quickly, ensuring our guests are happy.”



From discovery to post-stay and front desk to back office, Whistle for Cloudbeds elevates a property’s operations at every level, i.e. enhancing guest communication, increasing guest satisfaction, driving revenue, streamlining operations, and more.

Enhance Guest Communication

Too many platforms and logins can lead to slow response times and missed opportunities for lodging businesses. Whistle for Cloudbeds makes it easier to manage guest communication from multiple sources with a unified inbox, automated messages and translation options. Lodging businesses can operate and respond more efficiently, while guests enjoy fast conversational responses at every stage of their journey.

Increase Guest Satisfaction

Guest engagement is integrated into the workflow of the business, so staff can quickly respond to guest needs or requests throughout the duration of their stay. Additionally, staff can promote satisfaction surveys to track guest feedback and request reviews through an integration with Tripadvisor to increase review scores.

Drive Revenue

Research shows engaged guests spend 46% more per year than actively disengaged guests. Lodging businesses can generate revenue opportunities with upsells, add-ons and special promotions offered at different touch points during the guest journey and keep guests engaged.

Streamline Operations

Integration with Cloudbeds PMS enables properties to streamline the check-in process with digital registration cards and guestbooks. Additionally, it gives staff the tools to communicate and coordinate internally more effectively and work through guest requests with integrated ticketing, analytics and insights.

Whistle for Cloudbeds marks the first release of guest engagement solutions from Cloudbeds following the acquisition of Whistle in June 2022. This launch is a step toward the company’s bigger vision for a fully frictionless guest experience with more solutions set to roll out in 2023.

Learn more about Whistle for Cloudbeds at cloudbeds.com/guest-engagement-software .

About Cloudbeds

Cloudbeds provides the platform that powers hospitality, driving streamlined operations, increasing reservations and revenue, and enabling memorable guest experiences for lodging businesses of all sizes and types across the globe. The award-winning Cloudbeds Hospitality Platform seamlessly combines solutions for front desk, revenue, distribution, guest acquisition and guest engagement in a single unified system, enhanced by a marketplace of third-party integrations. Cloudbeds was named No. 1 PMS and No. 1 Hotel Management System by Hotel Tech Report in 2022 and recognized by Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 in 2021. For more information, visit www.cloudbeds.com .

Contact

Angela Petersen

angela.petersen@cloudbeds.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d883c8d4-cb3b-41cb-bb58-8e60d1e50d68