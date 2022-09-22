Submit Release
Vericel to Present at the Ladenburg Thalmann Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL), a leader in advanced therapies for the sports medicine and severe burn care markets, today announced that Chief Financial Officer Joe Mara will present at the upcoming Ladenburg Thalmann Healthcare Conference. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, September 29, 2022.

A webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Vericel Corporation website at: http://investors.vcel.com.

About Vericel Corporation

Vericel is a leader in advanced therapies for the sports medicine and severe burn care markets. The company markets two cell therapy products in the United States. MACI® (autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane) is an autologous cellularized scaffold product indicated for the repair of symptomatic, single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee with or without bone involvement in adults. Epicel® (cultured epidermal autografts) is a permanent skin replacement for the treatment of patients with deep dermal or full thickness burns greater than or equal to 30% of total body surface area. The company also holds an exclusive license for North American commercial rights to NexoBrid®, a registration-stage biological orphan product for debridement of severe thermal burns. For more information, please visit www.vcel.com.

Epicel® and MACI® are registered trademarks of Vericel Corporation. NexoBrid® is a registered trademark of MediWound Ltd. and is used under license to Vericel Corporation. © 2022 Vericel Corporation. All rights reserved.

Investor Contacts: 
Eric Burns
ir@vcel.com 
+1 (734) 418-4411

Media Contact: 
Julie Downs
media@vcel.com 


Primary Logo

