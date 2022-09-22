Pulse Oximeter Market to record USD 3,652.7 Mn growth, Evolving Opportunities with Koninklijke Philips N.V., B.Braun SE

Emergen Research Logo

Growing number of respiratory diseases is a key factor driving market revenue growth

Pulse Oximeter Market Size – USD 2,100.6 Million in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.4%, Market Trends – Rising technological advancements in medical equipment ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global pulse oximeter market is expected to reach USD 3,534.4 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. Rising consciousness regarding severity and growing incidences of neonatal conditions along with awareness about patient monitoring among people is anticipated to boost the pulse oximeter sales in the forecast period. The increasing frequency of hypertension, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), diabetes, sleep apnea, and cardiac arrhythmia, among other diseases, contribute to the growth prospects of pulse oximeter market.

Tests related to pulse oximetry are painless, non-invasive, and enables rapid detection of oxygen saturation levels in the body. These gainful features are anticipated to drive the industry demand for pulse oximeters over the forecast period. Besides, the outbreak of novel coronavirus has led to frequent monitoring of respiratory conditions in infected patients. The integration of artificial intelligence in pulse oximeters is set to raise the demand for target medical devices.

Competitive Landscape:

The Pulse Oximeter report turns the spotlight on the major challenges faced by the key players in the global market and the growth strategies currently adopted by them. The report is a granular assessment of this particular business sphere and entirely covers the dynamic competitive landscape of the market. The document offers key insights into the market positions of these players alongside their gross earnings. Furthermore, it elaborates on each of the market segments, with detailed scrutiny of the development scope and competitive scenario of the regional fragments of the market.

The major companies Covered in the report are:

GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Medtronic, CAS Medical Systems, Masimo, Nonin Medical, Smiths Medical, Welch Allyn, Spacelabs Healthcare and Meditech Equipment among other companies.

The latest research study endows the reader with a comprehensive analysis of the product types of the global Pulse Oximeter market, categorizing the relevant information into the market share, production growth rate, and profit valuation of each product type. The study focuses on the wide-ranging application landscape of the market, segmenting it into the market share, estimated growth rate, and the forecast product demand for each application type.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Emergen Research have segmented the global Pulse Oximeter Market on the basis of product, sensor type, end-uses, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Hand-held

Fingertip

Tabletop

Wrist-worn

Other

Sensor Type Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Reusable

Disposable

End User Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Hospitals

Healthcare & Diagnostic Centers

Home Care

Key factors affecting the growth of the global Pulse Oximeter market:

Geographical Overview:

The latest report broadly categorizes the global Pulse Oximeter market into several geographical terrains, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The study is inclusive of essential information relevant to each region in this broad industry segment, along with the key drivers of the regional market growth.

The report further estimates the revenue accumulated by these regions over the forecast period.

Pulse Oximeter Market Size Worth USD 3,652.7 Million in 2030