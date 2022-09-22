global automotive electronics market is expected to reach $382.16 billion by 2026

Automotive Electronics Market

automotive electronics market size was at $228.34 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $382.16 billion by 2026, to register a CAGR of 7.30% to 2026.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Automotive Electronics Market Records a Significant CAGR by 2026, According to the Latest Report Published by Allied Market Research

Recently, Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Automotive Electronics Market by Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, LCV and HCV), Component (Sensors, Actuators, Processors, Microcontrollers, and Other), Application (ADAS, Infotainment, Body Electronics, Safety System, Power Train and Others), and Distribution Channel (OEM and Aftermarket): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026".

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the prime driving factors, top investment pockets, top market players, and market segmentation, along with the Covid-19 impact analysis. Moreover, the report offers a thorough analysis of the prime market strategies adopted by top market players that are leading the market to help new industry entrants, shareholders, and stakeholders to formulate lucrative business strategies.

Major Market Players:

The report includes an in-depth analysis of top market players in the Automotive Electronics Market such as Robert Bosch, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, STMicroelectronics N.V., Texas Instruments, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Continental AG, NVIDIA Corporation, Hitachi Ltd., and Aptiv PLC.

The competitive analysis of these organizations covers a detailed study of business overview and portfolio analysis of their services and products. These companies have adopted multiple strategies such as new product launches, partnerships, joint ventures, collaboration, and mergers & acquisitions to maintain a market position. Its study will certainly help stakeholders understand the market.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

• This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the global automotive electronics market.

• In-depth automotive electronics market analysis is conducted by semiconductor and electronics market estimations for the key market segments between 2019 and 2026.

• Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

• Key players are profiled, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the global automotive electronics market.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the Automotive Electronics Market based on type, application, end-users, and geography. The report involves a comprehensive study of every segment that aids stakeholders and industry players to understand the market dynamics and give a competitive advantage.

The Automotive Electronics Market is analyzed based on geographical penetration along with a study of market performance in every region such as across several regions such as North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa).

The Automotive Electronics Market report offers a detailed overview of the industry using SWOT analysis and Porter's Five analysis which helps business enthusiast recognize their market presence. The Automotive Electronics Market report includes an overview of the market, financial analysis of market players, SWOT analysis of the major organizations, portfolio analysis of services and products, and business overview. In addition, the report includes the latest market developments such as market expansion, product launches, joint ventures, and mergers & acquisitions to understand the long-term profitability of the market.

Key Market Segments

• By Vehicle Type

o Passenger Car

o Light Commercial Vehicle

o Heavy Commercial Vehicle

• By Component

o Sensors

o Actuators

o Processors

o Microcontrollers

o Others

• By Application

o ADAS

o Infotainment

o Body Electronics

o Safety System

o Power Train

o Others

• By Distribution Channel

o OEM

o Aftermarket

• By Region

o North America

 U.S.

 Canada

 Mexico

o Europe

 UK

 Germany

 France

 Italy

 Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

 China

 Japan

 India

 South Korea

 Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

 Latin America

 Middle East

 Africa

