Petrolatum Market Growth, Business Opportunities, Share Value, Key Insights And Size Estimation By 2030

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Petrolatum Market size was robust in 2021 and is expected to register rapid revenue CAGR over the forecast period. Mainly, as it is made up of mineral waxes and oils, petrolatum is also referred to as mineral jelly. It has no odor and is completely inert. Petroleum jelly has a wide range of uses, including metal protection and lubrication of equipment in the food and beverage industries, as well as therapeutic treatments as a part of ointments and protective creams. The advantages of petrolatum stem from its principal constituent, petroleum, which provides a water-protective barrier against external assaults on the region of application. It is used in a variety of sectors including medicines, paints, skincare, and telecommunications due to its great moisturizing properties. These factors are contributing to market revenue growth.

Key Companies in the market include: Unilever plc (U.K.), Sonneborn LLC (U.S.), Sasol Ltd (South Africa), Raj Petro Specialities Pvt. Ltd (India), Eastern United Petroleum Services (Kuwait), Persia Paraffin (Iran), Sovereign Chemical (India), Unicorn Petroleum Industries Pvt. Ltd. (India), Vasa Cosmetics Private Limited (India), KK India Petroleum Specialities Pvt. Ltd. (India), Kerax Limited (U.K.), Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd. (India), Nexton Lubricants. (India)

Competitive Landscape:

The report offers details about financial standing, global positional, license agreement, business expansion plans and product portfolios of each player operating in the market. The global Petrolatum market is extremely competitive and comprise various key players operating at global and regional levels. These players are adopting various strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, R&D investments and new product launches to gain robust footing in the market and expand their product portfolio.

Report Overview:

The global Petrolatum market has been segmented as follows:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Medicinal

Cosmetics

Industrial

Application/End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Shipping

Leather

Others

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key questions covered in the global Petrolatum market report:

What is the expected market size of the global Petrolatum market during the forecast period?

What factors are expected to hamper global Petrolatum market growth over the forecast period?

What key factors are expected to drive global revenue growth between 2021 and 2028?

Which application segment is expected to dominate other application segments over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to dominate in terms of revenue during the forecast period?

What are the key outcomes of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis?

Which leading players are operating in the global Petrolatum market?

