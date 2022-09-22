Anionic Surfactants Market Will Reach Nearly USD 29.73 Billion, Expanding at A CAGR Of 5.1% By 2030 | Reports And Data

Reports And Data

Anionic Surfactants: Widespread end uses of anionic surfactants, growth in the home care, personal care, construction, & agriculture sector are drives growth

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Anionic Surfactants Market was valued at USD 19.07 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 29.73 billion by the year 2030, at a CAGR of 5.1%. The study provides an overall insight into the factors responsible for the growth in the anionic surfactants market. Anionic surfactants market is expected to gain traction due to the heavy surge of demand driven by the parallel growth of end user industries like home care, building and construction, pharmaceuticals and many more. The personal care and home care industry in recent years has witnessed tremendous growth owing to the rising population, increasing per capita income of people and rising standard of living in the Asia-Pacific region.

The growth of anionic surfactants market is expected to be restrained due to environmental concerns rising all over the world. Governments have enforced strict emission and safety norms. Constant research and development activities are being funded the companies to continually overcome this challenge, to roll out innovations and products which help them capture the majority of the market. It is expected that bio-based anionic surfactants would diversify the application segments and help in growing the market further.

Top Companies: AkzoNobel, BASF, DowDuPont, Evonik, Clariant, Schärer + Schläpfer AG, Goulston Technologies, Inc., Sino-Japan Chemical Co. Ltd, Bendale Chemicals, Stepan Company, Vance Group Ltd., Unitop Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., G International, Inc., Desmet Ballestra.

Anionic surfactants market is growing at a CAGR of 6% in Asia-Pacific followed by North America and Europe, with 4.9% and 5.3% CAGR, respectively.

Parallel growth in the construction and agriculture segment due to rising worldwide population and increasing demand is expected to grow the anionic surfactants market further.

Pharmaceutical segment is expected to grow due to rampant diseases and improving healthcare facilities across the globe.

Oil and Gas industry has extensive use of anionic surfactants and is also on the rise due to the constant increase in demand for non-renewable fuels. This would help anionic surfactant market expand further.

Market Segmentation:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Ammonium lauryl sulfate

Sodium laureth sulfate

Sodium lauryl sarcosinate

Sodium myreth sulfate

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Liquid soap and shampoo

Detergents and homecare cleaning

Disinfectant hygiene liquid

Baby care

Others

End-use Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Personal care and cosmeceuticals

Home care

Pharmaceuticals

Petrochemicals

Others

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key questions covered in the global Anionic Surfactants market report:

What is the expected market size of the global Anionic Surfactants market during the forecast period?

What factors are expected to hamper global Anionic Surfactants market growth over the forecast period?

What key factors are expected to drive global revenue growth between 2021 and 2028?

Which application segment is expected to dominate other application segments over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to dominate in terms of revenue during the forecast period?

What are the key outcomes of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis?

Which leading players are operating in the global Anionic Surfactants market?

