Welch DMV Regional Office Will Not Give Driver Skills Tests this Week

Page Content

​Due to festival set up and road closures in Welch for the CoalTown Fall Festival this week, the Welch Division of Motor Vehicles Regional Office will suspend outside driver skills testing the remainder of this week. The Welch DMV will resume outside driver skills testing on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. All other DMV transactions will be available at the office this week.



Other nearby offices that have driver skills testing available include Beckley and Princeton.



For more information, please visit the DMV website at dmv.wv.go​

